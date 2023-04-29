Rory Gallagher lauds Derry’s ‘good spread of scorers’ in Ulster Semi victory over Monaghan

Derry 1-21 Monaghan 2-10

Derry flashed out the message in this Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final on Saturday night that they will not be surrendering their provincial title meekly.

This was a brisk, business-like 1-21 to 2-10 win for Rory Gallagher’s men who carried too much pace and power for a Monaghan side who offered resistance in spasms without ever getting a firm foothold on the game which was watched by 13,371 avid followers.

Derry gained in authority and confidence as the match progressed with Monaghan limited to occasional second-half raids that yielded little.

It was Derry who were quickly into their stride at the outset and within the first 10 minutes they potted four points through Conor Glass, Paul Cassidy, Shane McGuigan and Padraig McGrogan.

Monaghan were simply not allowed to settle as Derry attacked down the flanks stretching the Farney County defence and keeping the side back in their own half.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan hoisted over two early frees to help sustain his team’s challenge but when Cassidy and Ethan Doherty pounced for scores midway through the half they had ushered Derry into a comfortable 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

But Monaghan produced a much more fiery response in the 18th minute when Karl O’Connell surged through from defence to outwit the Monaghan rearguard and drill the ball into the net.

Suddenly at 0-8 to 1-2 Monaghan were back in business but not for long. After McGuigan had plundered another brace of points, Conor McCluskey finished a tremendous burst from deep by slamming the ball into the net.

And when McGuigan, Doherty and goalkeeper Lynch swept over further points, Derry were suddenly in cruise control at 1-12 to 1-4.

Monaghan’s only crumb of comfort prior to the interval arrived via a point from a Conor McManus free. The normally productive forward had been kept in check for the greater part of the opening half and thus Monaghan’s threat was minimised.

Instead it was Derry who finished the first-half on a positive note as they slowly but surely turned the screw.

They controlled matters in the second-half, scoring almost at will and clinically shackling Monaghan’s efforts to counter-attack.

Even when Karl Gallagher poached a second Monaghan goal, there was never an element of panic in Derry’s approach.

Instead, they added a string of points that took them safely across the line as Monaghan struggled to the end but were never able to defy the odds.

No wonder Derry manager Rory Gallagher looked contented at the end of the match.

“It’s great to be in another Ulster Final,” said Gallagher.

“This is where we want to be when all is said and done. We knew Monaghan would put it up to us but we got a good spread of scorers and that was a big help.

“I am very much delighted for the players because they are continuing to put in a huge effort.

“This is a massive day for us in our province. Obviously it would be great if we could win back-to-back Ulster championships but we are taking nothing for granted.”

With 10 players in all having scored and Ciaran McFaul making a return to the county side as a substitute Gallagher did not have to look too far for plus-points.

“Look, 10 scorers shows you just how capable these players are and the fact that Ciaran has returned to the squad is a big bonus,” said Gallagher.

“We knew after we got promoted to Division One that we wanted to follow this up with some Championship success if we can and now that we are in the frame for this we are very happy. But there is a lot of hard work ahead no matter what way you look at things.”

Derry: O Lynch (0-1), C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey (1-0), C Doherty (0-1), G McKinless, P McGrogan (0-2), C Glass (0-2), B Rogers (0-1), Padraig Cassidy, Paul Cassidy (0-2), E Doherty (0-2), N Toner(0-1, F) S McGuigan (0-9 5F), N Loughlin. Subs: B Heron for Padraig Cassidy, C McFaul for Loughlin, B McCarron for McGrogan, P McNeil for McKaigue, L Murray for Toner

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-2, 2F), K O’Connell (1-1), K Duffy, C Boyle (0-1), D Ward, R O’Toole, D Hughes, K Lavelle, S O’Hanlon (0-1), M Bannigan (0-1), C McCarthy, J McCarron, K Gallagher (1-0) C McManus (0-3, 3F). Subs: K Hughes (0-1) for D Hughes, S Carey for McCarron, G Mohan for Ward, C Leonard for Gallagher, S Jones for Wylie

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)