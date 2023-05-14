Rory McIlroy looks to get disappointing season back on track at US PGA

Masters disappointment firmly parked in the rear view mirror, Rory McIlroy’s bid for Major number five resumes on what is being described as ‘home’ soil at Oak Hill Country Club this week when he tees it up in the US PGA Championship.

A member at the prestigious New York course, McIlroy is seen as having a leg up on the opposition when it comes to the second Major of the year. After all, he would play here more than most, and knowing the contours and kicks in certain parts of the course is no bad thing to have in the arsenal.

But for McIlroy this week, it’s a real chance to prove that he can beat the most important golfer he’ll ever face —himself, as to look back over his resume of the biggest events this year, it does not make for pretty reading.

At both The Masters and the Players Championship, he missed the cut. He did, admittedly, have a third-placed finish at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play thrown in in the middle although, despite its lofty designation, many would not place that in the same stratosphere as the prior two.

Regardless, McIlroy has yet to spark into life when it comes to facing some of his biggest rivals. While Jon Rahm has four calendar wins since the calendar flipped over to 2023, including at Augusta, and Scottie Scheffler has two, one of which came at TPC Sawgrass, the Holywood man is still waiting for that big performance.

Sure, he has won in Dubai this year and also had a second-placed finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. And while he did knock off Scheffler to take bronze in the Match Play in Austin, there is always that asterisk of ‘but it was only match play’.

But outside of that, gold standard weeks for McIlroy have been hard to come by this season, particularly when he is expected to do so well. Compare that to Rahm and Scheffler, who have thrived under the spotlight and come away with a Green Jacket and a successful Players defence respectively.

What was initially seen to be golf’s ‘Big Three’ at present is slowly becoming a ‘Big Two’. While McIlroy is still one of the most naturally talented players on the planet — and on his day is the best of them all — he has fallen below his competitors’ level in recent weeks.

Despite ranking seventh in strokes gained off the tee on the PGA Tour, he is 169th by way of the percentage of greens in regulation hit. Even when he does hit the green, his strokes gained with the putter ranks 167th.

The old cliché of ‘drive for show, putt for dough’ rarely actually applies, but here it does.

So what has happened to McIlroy? Is it that the weight of trying to be both the best player in the world and the PGA Tour’s de facto spokesperson against the breakaway LIV Tour is finally coming home to roost? Or is it simply that he’s experiencing a slight lull in his inexplicably high standards? Or, most likely, a combination of the two.

So could home course advantage be the spark that turns things around? Perhaps.

But then it was hoped that a return to Quail Hollow for the Wells Fargo Championship a week ago would do similar in sparking him back into life. Instead, he scraped into the weekend on the number and limped to a 47th-placed finish.

And, if anything, having that familiarity with Oak Hill will only add to the pressure on his shoulders that this season he seems to have struggled to cope with.

With Rahm and Scheffler not showing any signs of a dip in form, it will take McIlroy to bounce back to his best to be in with a chance of finally adding a fifth Major to his tally, but if there’s anyone that can produce a sparkling four days when you least expect it, it is McIlroy.

The hope is that he’s timed it just right.