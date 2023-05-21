Rory McIlroy: My relaxed attitude can help me end Major wait at US PGA

Despite still not hitting top form consistently all week, Rory McIlroy will head into the final round of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill still in the mix to claim the second Major of the year.

The World No.3 stayed in contention at the Rochester course, where he is a member, thanks to a one-under 69 in his third round, which he spent playing alongside fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, taking him up to one under par for the tournament and into a share of seventh.

Despite being inside the top 10 with one round to play, McIlroy will be chasing today as he tries to claw back a five-shot deficit to leader Brooks Koepka, who holds a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners, in a bid to end his nine-year wait for a Major.

But the 33-year-old admits he will take plenty of confidence after he battled through not just another day where he ranged wildly between excellent and average but also the conditions, which similarly ranged from pleasant to downright disgusting.

Amid a fairly heavy downpour midway through his back nine, McIlroy — aided by the laid-back nature of playing alongside good friend Lowry — carded five birdies and four bogeys to keep himself in touch and he believes a similar approach towards his final round will stand him in good stead.

“My attitude is the most important thing. I went out today and free-wheeled it and said whatever happens, happens. Conditions were tough so I just tried to embrace it as much as I could. I’m going to need the same attitude tomorrow,” said McIlroy.

“As comfortable as the pairing was, the conditions were just as uncomfortable. Starting off it was really tough, I did really well to be a couple under thru five and then gave away a few there at the end of the front nine.

“I held it together really well on the back. The conditions got a bit better at the start of the back, then got a bit squally around 15, 16. Overall, anything in the red today was a good score.”

McIlroy took advantage of the two par-threes in the opening five holes by birdieing both of them, rolling in a five-footer for the two at the third before nearly holing his tee shot at the fifth, tapping in to move two under for the day and, at that point, just three shots off the lead.

“It was a nice held-off five-iron for me,” said McIlroy of his tee shot at the fifth.

“I was between five and six (irons), I thought six would struggle in those conditions so that was a really nice shot to see.”

He would run into trouble towards the end of his front nine, however, three bogeys in his final four holes dropping him to one over for the tournament, and at that point it seemed like his race might be coming to an end.

But back-to-back birdies came at the par-four 12th and par-five 13th, McIlroy’s wedge play impressive for both approaches, and although he didn’t pick up a shot at the driveable par-four 14th, a remarkable recovery shot from well right of the green will have felt like it was another birdie.

The four-time Major champion even managed to get up to two under briefly when another dialled-in wedge to 6ft at the par-four 16th yielded his final birdie of the day, but trouble off the tee at the par-four 17th led to a bogey to leave him one under.

The likelihood is he will need to go low in his final round if he is to win as the quality above him on the leaderboard is vast, with Koepka leading the way only a month after his Masters meltdown.

Having blown a final-round lead and losing out to Jon Rahm at Augusta, Majors maestro Koepka is back in the hunt again after back-to-back 66s at Oak Hill, once again playing down any arguments that LIV golfers are no longer capable of competing at the highest level.

The four-time Major champion — two of which came at the US PGA in 2018 and 2019 — with Portrush caddie Ricky Elliott on the bag, signed for the lowest round of the field yesterday, his four-under round consisting of five birdies and one bogey to catapult him through the field and into the solo lead once again on Sunday at a Major Championship.

Hovland would have joined him were it not for a bogey on his final hole, the Norwegian’s level-par 70 leaving him one shot back at five under par where he is joined by the unfortunate Conners.

The 36-hole leader had been bogey-free for 15 holes of his third round to hold a one-shot lead at seven under par before falling foul of misfortune at the par-four 16th as, having found sand off the tee, the Canadian bladed his shot out of the bunker straight into the heavy rough on its face and, after taking a penalty drop, eventually carded a double-bogey six.

Conners did have a birdie putt to tie Koepka at the top, but it slid by and led to a 70 and will have him in the penultimate group today.

Behind him, a cavalcade of stars will lead the pursuit of Koepka, his fellow LIV defector Bryson DeChambeau lurking ominously at three under after a third round 70, with World No.2 Scottie Scheffler remarkably off-colour in signing for a 73 to join Justin Rose at two under par.

McIlroy’s playing partner Lowry had a steady if unspectacular Saturday as one birdie and two bogeys led to a 71 that has him tied for 10th at one over par, although a chip-in par save on his final hole will have him in confident mood going into the final round.

But the story continues to be Californian club professional Michael Block, who carded a third consecutive level-par 70 to hold a share of eighth, just one shot behind McIlroy. Against golfers who compete week in, week out against the best in the world, the 46-year-old is matching them all.

The fairytale of him winning seems unlikely. But he’ll be California dreaming of a Major pay day today, one which is about to become a reality.