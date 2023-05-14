Row casts shadow over brilliance of Glenn Irwin and Alastair Seeley at North West 200

Peter Hickman (right) was left to rue the 'Wheelgate' controversy

Richard Cooper leads the pack at the start of the second Supertwin race — © Pacemaker Press

Alastair Seeley leads Michael Dunlop during the CP HIRE Superstock race at the fonacab Nicholl Oils NW200. — © Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Ulster duo Alastair Seeley and Glenn Irwin once again rose to the occasion on the big stage at the North West 200, but the Carrick men’s success barely glossed over the controversy that swamped this year’s event.

Seeley won both Superstock races on the SYNETIQ BMW to increase his record tally of ‘Triangle’ victories to 29, while British Superbike high-flier Irwin produced the goods to win both showpiece races on Paul Bird’s BeerMonster Ducati, extending his unbeaten run in the class to eight successive victories.

Davey Todd, last year’s bridesmaid with four runner-up finishes, also enjoyed an exceptional week, bagging a hard-earned Supersport double for Clive Padgett’s Milenco by Padgett’s Honda squad, while pocket rocket Richard Cooper was a double winner on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki in the Supertwin races.

The 40-year-old was at the centre of last year’s North West 200 controversy after he was disqualified from both races due to an illegal fairing, leaving Cooper and Farquhar deflated.

Undeterred, he more than made amends yesterday on the north coast, but while Cooper was willing to return and set the record straight, Peter Hickman is less certain that his high-profile FHO Racing BMW team will be back in 12 months’ time to do the same.

Hickman and two-time British Superbike champion Josh Brookes were prevented from competing in Thursday’s Superstock race, with their M1000RR machines’ carbon wheels deemed to be ineligible under the latest MCUI (Ulster Centre) rules.

The team, owned by entrepreneur Faye Ho, later withdrew from the rest of the event, although Hickman was granted permission to ride his own PHR Performance Triumph Supersport and Yamaha Supertwin machines.

The 36-year-old is the outright lap record holder at the North West and had qualified in second place on the front row of the Superbike grid.

His and Brookes’ absence from the blue riband races yesterday came as a blow for NW200 boss Mervyn Whyte, but Hickman has warned that things ‘need to change’ if he’s to return in the future.

He also urged the North West 200 organisers to adopt the same rules as the Isle of Man TT and ensure a uniform approach to the regulations in a bid to avoid any clashes going forward.

Yesterday morning, Ho issued a statement wishing everyone involved with the North West a ‘safe day’s racing’, and sending her best wishes to Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston, who crashed during Supersport qualifying at Church corner.

“I would like to wish all teams, competitors and spectators a safe day’s racing,” she said.

“My team has withdrawn from the event for the reasons extensively explained in our statement issued on Thursday (May 11) evening.

“I have agreed with Peter Hickman that he may continue to participate in the event with his independent team in the classes that were not part of FHO Racing’s original schedule.

“Finally, my thoughts, prayers and best wishes are with Lee Johnston on his recovery following his accident on Thursday during Supersport qualifying.”

The flat end to yesterday’s blue riband Superbike race, with riders and teams left scratching their heads in parc ferme for an inordinate length of time before Irwin was officially declared the winner, added to the sense of chaos.

Words were exchanged between rival riders and teams as tempers became frayed while they awaited the outcome, with Irwin aiming a barb at Seeley’s TAS Racing team.

“All the riders at Metropole were having a laugh, we all got through the week, and no one was protesting the result down there,” said Irwin.

“It’s obviously Tyco (TAS Racing) because they’ve done it so many times here, so I’m disappointed in them if Philip Neill and whoever else are behind that.

“It’s true and yeah, I’m shooting from the hip here, but they are like that, so really, really disappointed in SYNETIQ BMW or Milwaukee, or whatever the hell you call them.”

It has not been a good look at times for Ireland’s premier motorcycle race.

Change, indeed, is needed for 2024.