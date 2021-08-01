Roy McGivern has the Brexit blues as Linfield transfer falls through

Linfield Chairman Roy McGivern has slammed new immigration laws that prompted the collapse of Kyrian Nwoko’s move to Windsor Park this week.

And the Windsor Park supremo insists the Blues will NOT move for any more European players until work permit regulations have eased.

Last season’s Double winners have been left tearing their hair out over red tape and have engaged the help of East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson to plead their case for reform.

David Healy pinpointed Maltese international striker Nwoko as a top target this summer but gave up after three months of trying to secure a work permit for the 24-year-old from Valetta.

McGivern believes local clubs are at a disadvantage as a result of Brexit and has called for a review of legislation to benefit all Irish League clubs.

“We need a review of the system before the next transfer window, and we need it for the good of all clubs in Northern Ireland, not just Linfield,” declared the Blues Chairman.

“I understand the rationale for the new system but it disadvantages us and we need to find a way to get this reviewed.

“Linfield will not look outside the British Isles now. We worked on getting Kyrian over the line for three months but we couldn't bring him in because he couldn't get the 15 points.

“When we identified the player from Malta, we were not aware of the complexity of the new immigration rules.

“We thought that because Kyrian is a full Maltese international, he would meet the criteria to get the 15 points required under new regulations, but it became clear that post-Brexit the process is much more difficult.

“It is my belief that clubs in Northern Ireland are disadvantaged by the new regulations, because of the markets we would be looking at.

“Clubs in England and Scotland can get players playing at the higher levels in Europe, and hence they can get the 15 points reasonably easily.

“We did make representation to both the Irish FA, through Andrew Johnston, and Gavin Robinson MP, and we hope for a resolution to this issue.”

McGivern also hinted that the move for Nwoko could be resurrected in January if work permit regulations are eased.

“We wanted the player and he was happy to join the club. We met in Belfast, showed him the stadium, spoke with the manager – he even left some possessions here saying he would be back for them.

“But none of us expected this level of bureaucracy. Pat Fenlon was working alongside Gavin Robinson and Andy Johnson but in the end it became too onerous.

“I'm more frustrated for the player. He was left in Malta with no club because of red tape, I'm glad it has been resolved and I'm glad he was able to join St Pat's.

“His move is a loan move so who knows what could happen in the future, but I'm just glad his situation has been resolved.

“We will move on now and look at other options.”