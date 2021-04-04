'Ruaidhri Donnelly is now a complete player': Mick McDermott salutes Glentoran after two-goal heroics against Portadown

Ruaidhri Donnelly is congratulated as he scored twice for the Glens at the Oval.

Mick McDermott hailed two-goal Ruaidhri Donnelly as Glentoran went on a goal rush at the sun-drenched Oval.

The east Belfast side made it four wins on the trot with a dominant performance against Portadown to close the gap on second-placed Coleraine in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

The Ports haven't won at The Oval since December 2013 and they never appeared capable of altering that statistic.

Donnelly hit a goal of the season contender to get the party started. He then grabbed a second after the break, with Robbie McDaid and Andy Mitchell getting in on the scoring stakes.

"Ruaidhri is now the complete player," said McDermott.

"He had a difficult time when he came to us in January last year. He had only played a handful of games when the lockdown arrived.

"He was brilliant for us before he picked up an injury, it was a neck problem, which took him some time to recover from. Now we are seeing the real Ruaidhri Donnelly, the one that played for Gillingham and teams in England.

"It's nice to see him doing really well - he's a brilliant lad and he's playing with a smile on his face.

"He's so positive, he probably puts pressure on himself because he wants to do well but, for me, he's been brilliant since he came here. His (first) goal today was top class."

McDermott was also delighted with the overall performance.

He added: "We played some really good football. We kept possession well and created good chances.

"I thought we controlled the second half from start to finish. I asked the boys to give us a bit more width and we got a few of our goals from that.

"I was happy with the way we played, happy with the clean sheet and happy with the three points."

Donnelly opened the scoring 10 minutes from the break, cutting past Ben Tilney on the right before curling a delicious shot beyond the outstretched glove of Gareth Buchanan.

Glentoran then upped the ante after the interval. McDaid struck the second on 65 minutes - his 60th for the club - tucking the ball in at the back post after defender Barney McKeown misjudged a cross from Marcus Kane.

The dangerous Donnelly then headed home a McDaid cross on 82 minutes before substitute Mitchell bagged his first goal for the Glens, a blistering left-footed effort from the edge of the box.

Although his boys were well beaten, Ports boss Matthew Tipton had nothing but praise for his team.

"I thought our boys did really well, I was really proud of them," he said.

"That was a tough 90 minutes for them. Glentoran are well organised, they are fit, they are athletic and they have a good pattern of play which they use to their advantage.

"We probably had to sacrifice a bit of our own game just to combat that. You have to be honest in life and you must admit the other team is better than you.

"It could have been 4-0 in the first half and it could have been any score they decided at the finish. I think they are a smashing team.

"But we sat in and worked hard, it took a wonder goal to break us down. The plan was to stay in the game as long as we could.

"When we went with three up top, Glentoran exposed our wide areas.

"We did as well as we could against, in my opinion, the best side in the League. Linfield are top of the table, so in theory they are the best, but Glentoran are certainly the most difficult team we have come across."

GLENTORAN: Brown 6, Kane 7, McCullough 6, Bigirimana 6, R Donnelly 8, McDaid 6 (McDonagh, 73 mins, 6), McClean 6, Marron 6, Plum 6 (Gallagher, 77 mins, 6), Marshall 6, J Donnelly 6 (Mitchell, 81 mins, 7). Unused subs: Morris, Clucas, O'Connor, Crowe.

PORTADOWN: Buchanan 7, Hall 6, McKeown 6, Salley 6, Bonis 7, Wilson 7 (Tipton, 90 mins, 5), Croskery 6 (Teggart, 68 mins, 5), Guy 6 (Conaty, 68 mins, 5), Kerr 6, Warde 6, Tilney 6. Unused subs: Lavery, Murray, Carney.

REFEREE: Shane Andrews (Ballygowan) 7. No flash points, bad tackles or controversy. It was an easy day at the office for Shane Andrews.

Man of the match: Ruaidhri Donnelly not only scored two good goals, but was a source of menace for every Glentoran attack.

Move of the match: It has to be Donnelly's brilliant opening goal. After picking up a Caolan Marron pass, he had only one thing on his mind.