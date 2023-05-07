Ruaidhri Higgins: Derry City up for showdown with table-topping Bohemians

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins is looking forward to next Friday night’s clash at leaders Bohemians.

The Candystripes are just three points behind Declan Devine’s side and Higgins feels his team are sitting nicely, especially missing the likes of Cameron Dummigan, Mark Connolly, Patrick McEleney and Colm Whelan, with the young striker likely to again be out long-term after suffering a serious knee injury against Shamrock Rovers last Monday.

“It’s a nice position to be in but we just need to keep chipping away, because we haven’t hit full flight yet, to be honest — far from it — but hopefully we can hang in there and keep going,” states the Derry chief.

“I’m hoping that we can get to a point to have a full squad to pick from and then we’ll be in a really good position.”

City travel to Dalymount Park hoping to follow up on Friday’s hard-fought victory at Drogheda United, which came courtesy of Adam O’Reilly’s first goal for the club.

The Candystripes’ record against the Gypsies is second to none and Higgins hopes they can maintain that winning run.

“It’s a mouth-watering game, they beat us at the Brandywell recently,” he adds.

“We’ve had a really good record at Dalymount since I can ever remember, so we need to keep that going, travel down there and put in a good performance and try to pick up the three points.”

The Derry gaffer was full of praise for goalkeeper Brian Maher, defenders Shane McEleney and Cameron McJannet and midfield pair O’Reilly and Sadou Diallo after the win at Weaver Park.

“I thought that Brian Maher, our two centre-backs and our two midfield players were outstanding, they fought and dug in to get a big three points, which we needed,” he explained.

“We won in a way that’s really satisfying. Sometimes you have to win ugly and those types of wins are more satisfying than winning in a really nice way. The players showed real character at Drogheda to see us home.”