Ruaidhri Higgins: I need to cautious with Derry City goal threat Colm Whelan

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins wants his players to build on Friday night’s win over St Patrick’s Athletic as they prepare to welcome Champions Shamrock Rovers to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium tomorrow night.

The tasty encounter sees the title contenders face each other for a second time this season, with the Candystripes having claimed a 2-1 victory in Tallaght last month.

City go into the game with midfield duo Patrick McEleney and Will Patching both struggling with injuries, but one man who will be looking to force his way into the starting line-up soon is striker Colm Whelan. The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international came off the bench to head home their second goal against Saints on Friday night, making it two goals in as many appearances after his debut strike at Cork City.

Derry supporters are itching for the 22-year-old to get more game time, but Higgins feels they need to be cautious with the frontman, who suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury just over 10 months ago.

“Two goals in 50 minutes, if he keeps that record up we’ll be doing alright,” joked the Derry boss.

“I’m delighted for Collie because, as I have said previously, when a young player with that much talent and promise and a full career ahead of him does their ACL, it’s a tough one for them to take.

“I’ve also said it before, I think we’ve got him because he got injured. I don’t think he’d be here otherwise.”

Whelan nodded home Ben Doherty’s corner to cap a fabulous Brandywell debut after Doherty’s penalty had earlier broken the deadlock.

“That’s what he does, he makes room for himself in the box and he scores goals and he’s just got that killer instinct,” added Higgins.

“It’s important as well that we don’t rush him and keep progressing him like we have done. We haven’t taken any chances; he had 20 minutes last week and half an hour on Friday and I’m sure his game time will increase if he keeps doing the business.”