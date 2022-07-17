Sarah McFadden: Irish FA must follow the blueprint of Scotland if Northern Ireland is going to develop and progress after the Euros

Sarah McFadden wants the whole experience of tournament football to become a regular thing for Northern Ireland’s female footballers

Sarah McFadden has pinpointed the example of Scotland as the one that the Irish Football Association must follow in order to ensure that Northern Ireland’s qualification for the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals isn’t a one-off.

She cast envious eyes on the Scots when they played in the last Euros back in 2017 and they went on to back that up by qualifying for the World Cup in France two years later.

Although the Tartan Army didn’t make the journey south this time after failing to reach successive Euros, they have clinched a place in the World Cup Play-Offs and have a great opportunity to be taking the field in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Northern Ireland have fallen short in their quest to reach back-to-back Finals after losing to Austria back in April and now after the experience of one European Championships, the goal is to reach another immediately when it comes around again in 2025.

“We have to build a strong pathway to make sure that the girls coming through are ready,” says McFadden. “Look at whenever Scotland qualified and how good they have become now.

“We have to make sure that the Irish FA are investing and they are using this as a platform that little girls now can dream and that we qualify and that we can qualify again in a few years’ time.”

Over half of the Northern Ireland squad that played in Southampton are part-time players who will be back starring in the Irish League next month. Making the step up to face world-class talents in the Norway, Austria and England teams proved to be very difficult and McFadden knows that full-time numbers must increase in order to compete.

“Scotland were like us, they qualified for their first major Finals, the same as us, they had a lot of part-time players and they invested in the game and you see now the girls who are coming through are at a very high level and they play for some of the best clubs in England Europe,” explains McFadden, with Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir, now at Barcelona, the perfect examples.

“We have to get our players playing full-time football, we need to have them in the best Leagues in the world and then, when they come to play for Northern Ireland, they are in a better place.

“It is hoping that clubs in England and Scotland give Northern Ireland girls an opportunity because playing with better players and the best clubs is only going to help.

“It’s the same with boys, it’s trying to get them across the water, but there is a bigger system in men’s football.

“That is the only way that we are going to grow.

“The Irish League has been brilliant, but you see in men’s football that we still need players to be playing in the best Leagues.”