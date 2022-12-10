Sean McComb claims vacant WBO European light-welterweight with classy display

Boxing

Sean McComb claimed the vacant WBO European light-welterweight title with a hugely impressive shutout display against the previously unbeaten Serb Zsolt Osadan over 10 rounds at the SSE Arena (100-90 on all three cards).

McComb had lost a Commonwealth lightweight title fight against Gavin Gwynne early in 2021 that left him somewhat frozen from the limelight, but this title win in the 140lb division will see him earn a place on the ladder for bigger opportunities after a very impressive display.

It was a cagey start, but McComb began to open up in the second, his height and reach advantages out of southpaw making a dent on the Serbian.

Although boxing on the back foot, McComb was perhaps busier and happy to let the hands go as Osadan almost crouched his way forward, but was made to pay when in range.

Double right jabs supplemented by the left was scoring and punishing the visitor who was game, but being out-gunned.

Gliding away from attacks with the ropes his guide, McComb bobbed and weaved away from his fellow southpaw, turning away from shots to take on the arms and punish.

The pattern had been long established by the mid-rounds, the Belfast man simply too quick, slick and skilful as the question was now whether he could put an exclamation point on this display with a stoppage.

Whipping in right hands to the ribs of Osadan in the sixth, the Turf Lodge man went about trying to do just that, yet Osadan was not willing to budge despite evidently aware his chances were now slim to none.

He stuck to the task, but McComb was the only one of the two who greeted the final bell with his arms aloft as he claimed a win that will ignite his career and perhaps attract some tasty domestic dust-ups.