Sean McComb retains European title with highly entertaining win over Kaisee Benjamin

Belfast’s Sean McComb retained his WBO European light-welterweight title with a unanimous points decision in a highly entertaining clash with Kaisee Benjamin in Birmingham.

Southpaw McComb dominated the early rounds with his slick boxing, ramming home repeated straight right leads and left hands, though Benjamin came on strong as he gradually got into range, enjoying his best work in the ninth and 10th.

But McComb was rightly given the decision by all three judges, 97-94, 97-93 and 96-95 – the final card certainly not a true reflection of the bout.

McComb said: “I have to give a big shout out to my support who travelled over from Belfast. Boxing on Sky Sports, it was the biggest platform I’ve boxed on and I grabbed it with both hands.”

The Belfast man will now be hoping for a more demanding test as he seeks to move up the world ladder.