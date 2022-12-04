Second half errors cost us dearly in Leinster defeat, admits Ulster coach Dan McFarland

Ulster will be left counting the cost of last night’s painful 38-29 collapse to Leinster in more ways than one.

Ulster appeared to lose no fewer than four players to head injuries who will all now be doubts for next week’s trip to face Sale in their Champions Cup opener.

Tom Stewart, Iain Henderson, John Cooney and James Hume all left the field after heavy blows and did not return, although in the latter’s case he was departing anyway thanks to a yellow card.

Asked after the game for an update on the quartet, Dan McFarland said it was too early to know.

Having allowed Leinster to score 35 unanswered points before Sam Carter’s late score at least stopped the rot, as well as securing a four-try bonus, McFarland said his side just made too many errors.

“I think we obviously took advantage of having a man up,” said the head coach of his side’s commanding position at 19-3. “We played some nice stuff in that first-half, some nice transitions, some good power-plays in their ‘22’ got us those three scores.

“Then we came out in the second-half and we made some errors in the middle of the pitch.

“We obviously had given the try away at the end of the first-half which gave them a little bit of momentum but then (in the second-half) we gave them field position.

“They were able to capitilise on that because they’re a good team.

“That’s the long and the short of it.”

Having not scored in the second-half until the 79th minute and allowed Leinster to rack up five converted tries without reply, Ulster’s hooker Rob Herring believes the province must improve on turning the tide when things go against them.

“We’ve got to get better at changing momentum in the game,” said the Irish international who scored his side’s first try having replaced Stewart.

“We had a man up and we lost key moments. We weren’t good enough at getting that back. When we go into the Champions Cup next week the competition is strong again so we’ve got to find ways to acknowledge when momentum isn’t going our way and to be able to flip that.”

Like McFarland, Herring thought Leinster’s try just before half-time, making it 19-10 rather than 19-3 at the turn, was key.

“Massively disappointed,” he admitted. “It was before the second-half, that maul try just before half-time, that gave them so much energy.

“We came out in the second-half with the wind at our backs and didn’t manage territory too well.

“I think in the forwards, we had a few mauls where they got the upper hand on us and that gave them access into the game.

“A combination of a few things let them back in the game and when they had momentum they were good. They got on top and held that momentum for most of the second-half.

“Not to take anything away from them but there’s areas that we need to look at and improve on before Europe next week.”