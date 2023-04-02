Second-half fortitude sees Cavan despatch Fermanagh and secure NFL Division Three Final glory

Fermanagh 1-7 Cavan 0-16

Cavan's Raymond Gilligan lifts the Division Three trophy after searing to victory over Fermanagh — © INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Fermanagh's players show their dejection after losing the Division Three Final to Cavan — © INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

A strong second-half from Cavan saw them run out comfortable six-point winners in the Allianz NFL Division Three Final at Croke Park.

Following a cagey first-half, the Breffni men pushed on over the second 35 minutes as they upped the intensity to cap their promotion with a League title.

It was Cavan who opened the scoring through a Gearoid McKiernan free 12 minutes in after the dangerous Paddy Lynch was fouled.

Lynch then doubled their lead from a free, but it would be almost another 10 minutes before another score and this time it came for Fermanagh from Ryan Lyons.

Lynch and Lyons would then swap frees before Ryan O’Neill fisted over for Cavan, the score reading 0-4 to 0-2.

But Fermanagh responded in the best possible fashion, as from the kick-out, the ball made its way to Josh Largo-Elis who played a ball over the top to Flanagan.

He in turn spied Darragh McGurn and while his attempted pass was not the best, a touch by the retreating Killian Clarke pushed the ball onto McGurn and he slotted the ball into the bottom corner to put Fermanagh into the lead for the first time.

With the half in its latter stages, Cavan broke and Lynch fired over to level it once again, but Fermanagh keeper Sean McNally hit a monster free to leave it 1-3 to 0-5 at the break.

The second-half was to belong to Cavan as they dominated proceedings, and they could have found the net a couple of times only for some last-ditch saves.

James Smith started it with a fine score to level the game and while Aidan Breen would respond for Fermanagh, Cavan would hit the next five points.

Three placed balls from Raymond Galligan, Oisin Brady and Dara McVeety from play made it 0-11 to 1-4.

Ryan Jones stopped the rot for Fermanagh and with scores from Sean Quigley and a Lyons free, the lead was cut to just a single point heading into the last 10 minutes.

But those were to be Fermanagh’s final scores as five more points from Cavan sealed the win.

McKiernan, Conor Smith, another Galligan 45, Brady and a super score from Conor Madden rounded off an impressive victory.

FERMANAGH: S McNally (0-1, 1f); L Cullen, C Cullen, L Flanagan; J Cassidy, S McGullion, C McManus; R Jones (0-1), B Horan; J Largo Elis, R Lyons (0-3, 2f), R McCaffrey; U Kelm, D McGurn (1-0), A Breen (0-1).

Subs: S Quigley (0-1) for Breen & D McCusker for McManus 41 mins; McShea for Largo-Elis 50 mins; G Jones for McGurn 58 mins; C McGee for Horan 72 mins.

CAVAN: R Galligan (0-4, 2f, 2 45); N Carolan, P Faulkner, J McKenna; C Brady, D McVeety (0-1), G Smith; K Clarke, J Smith (0-1); J McCabe, G McKiernan (0-2, 1f), C Madden; O Brady (0-2), P Lynch (0-3, 2f), R O’Neill (0-1).

Subs: Conor Brady for J McKenna (19 mins); J McLoughlin for Carolan h/t; C Smith (0-1) for O’Neill 45 mins; C Madden (0-1) for McKiernan 62 mins; T Madden for McCabe 65 mins.

*The Oisin McConville versus Tony McEntee mind games battle at Croke Park yesterday ended in the latter’s favour when his Sligo side just managed to pip a gallant Wicklow outfit 2-10 to 0-14 in a thrilling Allianz Football League Division Four decider.