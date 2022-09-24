Second place in Barcelona feels like win for Jonathan Rea as he gives world title hopes a boost

Jonathan Rea said his runner-up finish in today’s opening World Superbike race at Catalunya in Barcelona felt “like a win” after he found himself mired in ninth place on the first lap.

Rea qualified strongly on the front row of the grid in third alongside pole man Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) and his Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, but he was bumped down the order at the first corner and lost more ground after being shunted wide by Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista grabbed the lead from the off despite starting from the second row, and the Aruba.it Ducati rider led every lap to close out his ninth victory of the season by more than eight seconds.

Rea, who was accused by Bautista of intentionally wiping him out in the final race at Magny-Cours in France last time out after they collided – adding more fuel to their rivalry – managed to regroup and battle his way through to the runner-up spot, picking off a struggling Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) with four laps to go to move up to second place.

He secured an unlikely 20 points to close the gap to Razgatlioglu in second in the standings to eight points, although race winner Bautista increased his advantage further and is now 44 points clear at the top ahead of today’s Superpole race (1000 BST) and race two (1300 BST).

“I just kept my rhythm and it was hard to exercise patience in the beginning because I knew that tyre drop would be quite severe here, but I had nothing for Alvaro,” Rea said.

“Congratulations to him and we assumed that he was going to go to the front and his rhythm was too strong, but this feels like a win to me.”

Reflecting on a frantic start to the race, he added: “I almost wrote myself off. When Rinaldi came into T1 from so far, he put me wide and (Andrea) Locatelli was on the outside of me, so sorry to him because he was pushed out wide.

“But then I was just in a mess with (Axel) Bassani and another one, but anyway when I got with Lecuona and Alex Lowes at the front they had a good rhythm and I was able to match them.

“There was a point when they started to come back to me and I thought, ‘maybe I can get on the podium’.

“Then I saw Toprak (Razgatlioglu) ahead and he was coming back too, so I felt that maybe second place was on,” said Rea.

“Thank you so much to all my team because they have built two new bikes and we went back to a complete bike rebuild just before the race.”

American Garrett Gerloff completed the top three on his GRT Yamaha ahead of Rinaldi (Aruba.it Ducati) and Razgatlioglu, who faded on the last laps with a spent rear tyre. Lecuona finished sixth ahead of Lowes.

Bautista is now in a strong position as he bids to win the World Superbike title for the first time after responding in convincing style following his clash with Rea at Magny-Cours.

“Today I knew that the tyre would be the key of the race,” said Bautista.

“It was difficult at the end because on the last three laps the tyre dropped more than in all the race, so I was glad I had a lot of advantage and I’m so happy, especially after race two in Magny-Cours when I did not get any points.”

Eugene Laverty, who will retire from racing at the end of this season, was 10th on the Bonovo Action BMW M1000RR.