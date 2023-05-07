Seconds out. . . rising star Davey Todd will come out fighting this year for top spot to avoid the ‘nearly man’ tag again

Davey Todd finished runner-up to Alastair Seeley in the Strain Engineering Supersport Race at the 2022 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200

Davey Todd on his way to one of his four runner-up finishes at the 2022 North West 200 in the Tides Restaurant Supersport Race — © PMAKER

Road racing’s brightest rising star Davey Todd is determined to climb one step higher at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 this week after finishing second four times last May.

The 27-year-old has won around the 8.9-mile course before, claiming victory in a very wet Supersport race four years ago.

However, Todd craves more success at the north coast road race and says he is ‘coming back to win’ after his raft of runner-up results at the event 12 months ago.

He gave Superbike kingpin Glenn Irwin a run for his money in the opening race, narrowly missing out by 0.3s, and was denied victory in the second Supersport encounter by a mere tenth of a second following a race-long duel with Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston.

Todd, equally adept in wet conditions, followed Alastair Seeley home in the first Supersport and Superstock races on the rain-hit Thursday evening of race week, underscoring his versatility across all classes.

During a memorable season in 2022 for the Saltburn-by-the-Sea rider, he clinched his maiden rostrum at the Isle of Man TT in the Superstock race and was crowned National Superstock 1000 champion, lifting the title for Clive Padgett’s Milenco by Padgett’s Honda team.

Todd — who dominated at the Armoy road races last summer with a four-timer and new outright lap record — is riding Honda machinery across the board for the Padgett’s team again in 2023.

Davey Todd finished runner-up to Alastair Seeley in the Strain Engineering Supersport Race at the 2022 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200

He has also made the step up to the British Superbike Championship, which will put him in a stronger position when it comes to riding the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade at the major road races.

“I love the North West and I had a great year last year,” said Todd.

“I love the course, it’s awesome to ride and we had some good weather which is always good.

“To come away with four seconds was pretty cool. We also came from nigh on dead last after we ran into the field at University to nearly winning the race, and then retiring because of a problem we had with the tyre [front Dunlop tyre delaminated].

“The event just creates some awesome racing and I think people responded really well to that; a lot of people came up to me and said that it was some of the best racing they had ever seen.

“That’s just cool to hear for me, and I was basically in the battle at the front in every race I was in,” he added.

“Even though I was second each time it was great to be in those battles, and it’s always good to hear from people that it was good to watch with plenty of passing.

“But I want another bite at the cherry and I want to come back and get some wins hopefully.”

Todd set new lap records in the Supersport (118.036mph) and Superstock (123.895mph) classes last year and goes into the showpiece meeting as one of the main favourites along with Irwin, Seeley, Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop.

He struggled a little at the opening BSB round at Silverstone over the Easter weekend, but Todd said he feels he is riding better than ever this year.

“It was a frustrating first round because we are lacking a few bits on what is basically a stock bike,” he added.

“We are a smaller team with a small budget, trying to do a big job in BSB. We suffered brake fade and had some grip issues at Silverstone but I felt good in myself and I have been improving my riding style.

“I feel a lot better than I did at this time last year and a lot more comfortable.”

Todd will be joined in the Superbike, Supersport and Superstock races at the North West on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda machines by Manxman Conor Cummins.