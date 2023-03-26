Secret weapon can help me to record fifth British title: Colin Turkington

Colin Turkington reckons the approach he takes away from the British Touring Car Championship arena this season will be every bit as important as that when it comes to the job of winning races.

Turkington — who celebrated his 41st birthday with family on Tuesday — has been steadily ramping up his preparations for the start of the new campaign, which begins at Donington Park on the weekend of April 22-23.

The long wait to get back behind the wheel of his BMW 330e M Sport saloon came at Oulton Park just last week, and his initial impressions of the upgrades introduced to help narrow the performance gap to Ford, Honda, Toyota and Hyundai machinery have been positive.

An initially wet Snetterton was the venue for the Portadown man’s second session on Wednesday, with more running planned between now and the official media day at Brands Hatch on April 14.

In a bid to extract the maximum from himself at the pre-season tests before getting his teeth stuck into the 30-round calendar, he has invested in a motorhome. Previously, he has relied on hotels and B&Bs for overnight stays away from circuits.

“British Touring Car Championship race weekends get busier and busier every year and I am always trying to find new ways to get more out of myself,” he explained.

“Usually, I would have one to two hours per day locked out of my schedule for travel time getting to and from my accommodation.

“By having the motorhome at the circuit, I effectively win time back.

“This will be so important for my energies and will allow me to step into a soothing and homely environment in the midst of the chaos.”

Capable of sleeping six people, Turkington said the Struans Leisure Motorhome was another way of keeping his wife Louise and their two sons — Lewis and Adam — together for all-important family time.

“We used to do a lot of caravanning with the kids when they were small, and were definitely happy campers,” said Turkington, who is aiming to become the most successful person in the history of the tin-top series by sealing a fifth drivers’ crown with help from Dick Bennett’s West Surrey Racing team.

“Life is looking so busy for all of us this year but I am really looking forward to enjoying new adventures — and making new memories — with them in the motorhome when we can.”

Turkington will share garage space once again this year with Stephen Jelley and Jake Hill, with long-time privateer Adam Morgan joining the expanded four-car line-up for 2023.