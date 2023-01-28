Seething Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King hits out after side concedes late equaliser to Glenavon

Stuart King was left angry and frustrated after Carrick Rangers threw away the chance to leapfrog Glenavon, conceding an 88th minute equaliser in a match they largely dominated.

The Carrick boss has consistently praised his players for their performances this season, but this time he was brutally honest.

“We dominated that game despite being down to 10 men after 10 minutes but we didn’t take our opportunities,” said King. “It was the same at Coleraine in midweek when we missed a couple and today we had about six. Ben Tilney could have had three himself!

“So I’m not happy. I’m sick of defending the players because they played well, but today we haven’t seen the game out. We’d numerous chances in the second half and didn’t take them and conceded with a couple of minutes to go. They (Glenavon) got out of jail, it was a massive opportunity for us and again we haven’t taken it and I have told the players I want results.”

The anger came from the performance of referee Steven Gregg, who sent off Kyle Cherry for what he deemed a high challenge on Robert Garrett and then — in King’s words — “he evened it up” after 40 minutes by showing a red card to Jack Malone for a kick on Kurtis Forsythe.

“If they are red cards, then there are 10 every week,” said King. “Neither were red cards. The officials were poor, we’ve had the referee a few times and it’s not the first player he has sent off.”

It took 70 minutes before Carrick broke the deadlock with Nedas Maciulaitis setting up Forsythe, whose shot hit Calum Birney and spun into the net.

Emmet McGuckin hooked wide and Tilney hit the post before seeing two further chances go to waste ahead of Danny Wallace poking in a scrambled leveller.

Glenavon coach Paul McAreavey gave all the praise for his side winning a point to boss Gary Hamilton, who came off the bench with seven minutes left.

“We are down to the bare bones and he only went on because we looked dead and buried, but his determination and experience was there for all to see,” said McAreavey. “I’ve nothing but credit to the manager, I thought his change changed the game for us.”

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning 6, Reece Glendinning 6, Ervin 6, Gordon 6, Forsythe 7, Cherry 4, Cushley 6 (Mitchell, 78 mins, 5), Tilney 7, Anderson 6, Maciulaitis 8 (Surgenor, 87 mins, 5), McGuckin 6. Unused subs:Hogg, Surgenor, Gawne, Kalla, Buchannan-Rolleston, Dupree.

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Kerr 6, Birney 6, Doyle 6 (Hamilton, 83 mins, 7), Wallace 7, Baird 5 (O’Connor, 59 mins, 6), Garrett 6, Malone 5, Snoddy 6 (Doran, 68 mins, 5), Prendergast 6, Campbell 6. Unused subs:Norton, Lynch, Matthews, Corr.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare) 4