Semi-Final delight for Limavady and Bangor as they punch their tickets for the Irish Cup showpiece

Old Bleach’s Neil Mulholland controls the head during his side's defeat to Bangor in Ward Park

Keith Taylor played his part in a Bangor victory that secured them an Irish Cup Final date against Limavady

High-flying Limavady yesterday wrote another chapter in the history books by claiming a slot in the IBA Connected Health Senior Cup Final for the first time in the club’s history.

The rejuvenated Provincial side will face 2017 winners Bangor in the showcase decider on August 26 – the venue has yet to be rubber-stamped.

Limavady simply had too much in the locker against League rivals Ballymoney at Killane Road, running out 22-shot winners.

It could be quite a finale to the outdoor bowls season for the north west side. They face the same opponents tomorrow night knowing that victory will guarantee them the Provincial Premier League title for the second successive year.

Quite an achievement in itself, because Limavady lifted the trophy for the first time in the club’s 110-year history only last term.

“We are enjoying the ride,” cracked club stalwart Adrian Barr. “We’ve had a great few years, and it’s all down to the young players we have at the club.

“Winning the Provincial title last season was off the scale, but we knew the most difficult part would be retaining the trophy. Thankfully, we’ve put ourselves into a position to do that.

“The IBA Cup run has been unbelievable. We’ve beaten Dundonald, NICS, Portrush and now Ballymoney to get to the Final. Hopefully, we can finish the job, but we’ll be taking nothing for granted.

“First up is a home game against Ballymoney on Monday night; that’s what we’ll be focusing on.”

It was Adam Rankin’s jaw-dropping 32-10 rink win over Aaron Tennant that helped seal another famous Limavady victory.

Ross McMullan also made a significant contribution by defeating Brian McAlary 24-14.

But Ballymoney were not for throwing in the towel. They hit back through Brian Smyth and Willie McCaw, who defeated Jordan Rankin (22-17) and Robin Brown (21-16) respectively.

And it got even better for Limavady, because late last night, they booked their place in the Final of the Intermediate Cup following a tight and tense three-shot success over Pickie.

They will now clash with Ulster Transport in the decider.

Meanwhile, Bangor ended Old Bleach’s reign as IBA Senior Cup holders with a narrow 73-67 win at Ward Park.

The Seasiders won on three rinks courtesy of Keith Taylor, Matthew Crawford and Gary Scott, with Stephen Kirkwood hitting back for the visitors.

IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION

CONNECT HEALTH SENIOR CUP

SEMI-FINALS

BANGOR 73 OLD BLEACH 67

Rink 1: K Taylor 18 M McHugh 16

Rink 2: M Crawford 28 N Mulholland 7

Rink 3: M Shannon 9 S Kirkwood 27

Rink 4: G Scott 18 R Kirkwood 17

LIMAVADY 89 BALLYMONEY 67

Rink 1: J Rankin 17 B Smyth 22

Rink 2: R McMullan 24 B McAlary 14

Rink 3: R Brown 16 W McCaw 21

Rink 4: A Rankin 32 A Tennant 10

IBA INTERMEDIATE CUP SEMI-FINALS

LIMAVADY B 79 PICKIE 72

Rink 1: W Elder 25 D Kennedy 13

Rink 2: M Cunningham 15 N Belch 15

Rink 3: S Martin 18 Richard Irwin 22

Rink 4: S Clyde 21 Ryan Irwin 22

ULSTER TRANSPORT 82 DUNBARTON B 79

Rink 1: J Shannon 21 G Feeney 20

Rink 2: D McCatney 29 O Breen 18

Rink 3: M Trew 22 M Adamson 19

Rink 4: M Devlin 10 G Magennis 22

IBA JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS

ANTRIM LAWN 43 NEWCASTLE 82

Rink 1: R Walker 17 J Cumming 19

Rink 2: R McCullough 9 A McHugh 29

Rink 3: M Teer 19 I McKeown 13

Rink 4: T Evans 8 L Fitzpatrick 21

BALMORAL 85 BALLYMENA B 55

Rink 1: M Sproule 24 L Barr 18

Rink 2: S Smyth 27 T Hill 10

Rink 3: C Craig 22 D McCullough 9

Rink 4: A Harrison 13 R Torrington 18

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS

LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUNDS

DIVISION ONE

BELMONT B 82 (2) BELMONT (84 (5)

Rink 1: W Cronie 26 R Barr 8

Rink 2: W Thompson 23 R Cavan 20

Rink 3: D Mills 14 M Foster 31

Rink 4: W Orr 19 S Martin 25

MOSSLEY 70 (2) LARNE 73 (5)

Rink 1: R Bell 24 D McRandal 8

Rink 2: D Thompson 9 A McLean 28

Rink 3: I Montgomery 15 A Kyle 26

Rink 4: E Crawford 22 D Witherspoon 11

DUNBARTON 108 (7) NICS 59 (0)

Rink 1: C McCartan 29 A Montgomery 11

Rink 2: B Browne 35 S Bailie 17

Rink 3: J Moffett 21 A Weir 17

Rink 4: P Paul 23 G Childs 14

MOSSLEY 56 (0) OLD BLEACH 89 (7)

Rink 1: D Thompson 15 N Mulholland 25

Rink 2: R Bell 13 M McHugh 18

Rink 3: E Crawford 14 R Kirkwood 16

Rink 4: G Bell 14 S Kirkwood 30

NIPGL DIVISION TWO

BALLYWALTER 62 (1.5) FALLS 74 (5.5)

Rink 1: G Dorrian 14 P Rooney 20

Rink 2: A Davidson 19 P McEwan 24

Rink 3: K Massey 18 M Leckey 9

Rink 4: G Smith 21 G McGetterick 21

LARNE B 77 (2) HILDEN 91 (5)

Rink 1: A McCord 29 J Gray 22

Rink 2: T Liddle 10 E Marsden 23

Rink 3: L King 15 H McMullan 26

Rink 4: P McRandal 23 K Morrison 20

PICKIE 84 (5) BALLYWALTER 73 (2)

Rink 1: D Kennedy 24 A Davison 12

Rink 2: Ryan Irwin 16 K Massey 26

Rink 3: N Belch 23 G Dorrian 12

Rink 4: Rich Irwin 21 D Palmer 23

NIPGL DIVISION THREE

CI-KNOCK 68 (5.5) PSNI 50.5 (1.5)

Rink 1: D McCluskey 22 P Franks 12

Rink 2: T Wilson 20 K McGarry 10.5

Rink 3: C Campbell 12 J Davey 14

Rink 4: P Reynolds 14 A Meaney 14

SAINTFIELD 104 (7) PICKIE B 56 (0)

Rink 1: R Copes 19 B Sloan 16

Rink 2: M Foreman 25 J McCoy 16

Rink 3: D Matchett 28 W Dornan 12

Rink 4: G McMullan 32 N Henderson 12

WILLOWFIELD 59 (1) FORTH RIVER 93 (6)

Rink 1: M Cockcroft 14 G McClenaghan 31

Rink 2: W Brennan 16 M Gault jnr 17

Rink 3: K Cockcroft 13 B Anderson 31

Rink 4: J Moore 16 S Toy 14

NIPGL DIVISION FOUR

EWARTS B MOSSLEY B

BELMONT C ULSTER TRANSPORT B

FALLS B 74 (6) CAVEHILL 63 (1)

Rink 1: F Graham 21 M Lambert 16

Rink 2: J Murtagh 18 G Martin 14

Rink 3: C Gray 20 M Mitchell 16

Rink 4: F McCorry 15 J Martin 17

NIPGL DIVISION FIVE

FORTH RIVER B 47 (4) CI-KNOCK 44 (2)

Rink 1: R Millar 9 M McLaren 21

Rink 2: R Cosgrove 13 J Gourley 18

Rink 3: D Strain 25 A Donegan 5

NIPGL JUNIOR CUP SEMI FINAL

WILLOWFIELD 53 DOWNPATRICK 56

Rink 1: K Cockcroft 24 N Brown 28

Rink 2: W Brennan 22 K McMullan 9

Rink 3: J Moore 7 L Higgins 19

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING

ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS

DIVISION ONE

DONAGHADEE 70 (1)

CARRICKFERGUS 83 (6)

Rink 1: R Humphreys 15 R Anderson 20

Rink 2: G Monaghan 17 C Mullen 23

Rink 3: C Gaw 10 D Mullan 29

Rink 4: D Ball 28 B Kellell 11

LURGAN 64 (1) SYDENHAM 77 (6)

Rink 1: S McCombes 18 S McDonald 15

Rink 2: R Cregan 16 T Carson 18

Rink 3: J Gilliland 10 L Carson 23

Rink 4: A Roberts 20 T McClean 21

LISNARGARVEY 76 (1) CURRAN 87 (6)

Rink 1: S Irwin 8 R Gingles 25

Rink 2: G McCloughlin 28 M Lindsay 15

Rink 3: R Carroll 18 R Wallace 24

Rink 4: A Johnston 22 I Gingles 23

NIBA DIVISION TWO

BANBRIDGE B 112 (7) PORTADOWN 56 (0)

Rink 1: W Steenson 23 E McCartney 13

Rink 2: I Wright 30 W Martin 19

Rink 3: J Major 32 D Malcomson 11

Rink 4: D Pedan 27 N Orr 13

NORTH DOWN 100 (6) MARKETHILL 59 (1)

Rink 1: R Kayes 16 I Beattie 21

Rink 2: S Bewley 25 S McCall 15

Rink 3: I McMeekin 32 A Robinson 12

Rik 4: P McKeekin 27 R Hunter 11

BESSBROOK 96 (6) BETS 77 (1)

Rink 1: D Paul 20 P Canning 27

Rink 2: J Feehan 26 C O’Neill 16

Rink 3: M Tyrell 27 A Neill 14

Rink 4: D Carroll 23 S Curran 20

ANNALONG 79 (5) WHITEHEAD B 76 (2)

Rink 1: J McConnell 31 R Young 18

Rink 2: J Stevenson 15 J Burns sen 21

Rink 3: J Chambers 18 M Crooks 16

Rink 4: J Newell 15 S Moran 21

DUNGANNON 81 (5) CASTLE 71 (2)

Rink 1: J Carson 16 H McFarland 20

Rink 2: K Wright 15 K McKee 25

Rink 3: C Scott 21 J Corry 17

Rink 4: A Rafferty 29 M Stevenson 9

BETS 67 (2) NORTH DOWN 71 (5)

Rink 1: A Neill 13 S Bewley 18

Rink 2: C O’Neill 12 R Kayes 25

Rink 3: P Canning 17 R Simpson 14

Rink 4: R Beattie 25 P McMeekin 14

BANBRIDGE B 61 (5) CASTLE 56 (2)

Rink 1: D Pedan 19 J Erskine 16

Rink 2: J Major 11 H McFarland 12

Rink 3: W Steenson 19 J Corry 8

Rink 4: B McArdle 12 M Stevenson 20

PORTADOWN 57 (1) DUNGANNON 80 (6)

Rink 1: N Quinn 15 K Wright 19

Rink 2: E Bowles 18 J Carson 20

Rink 3: D Malcomson 16 A Rafferty 14

Rink 4: C Duff 8 C Scott 27

NIBA DIVISION THREE A

58TH OLD BOYS 54. 25 (2)

LISNAGARVEY B 84 (5)

Rink 1: A Robinson 3.75 A McIlroy 39

Rink 2: G Patton 10 M Wilson 23

Rink 3: C Hill 21 S McDowell 10

Rink 4: S Kay 19.5 G Murdock 12

DROMORE 109 (7) DIVIS 64 (0)

Rink 1: A Malcomson 38 S Templeton 7

Rink 2: D Graham 28 L Wright 22

Rink 3: N Shaw 17 W Ward 16

Rink 4: G Harvey 26 S Lagan 19

HOLYWOOD 86 (7) LURGAN B 43 (0)

Rink 1: P Getty 21 A Thompson 12

Rink 2: T Roberts 24 M Parr 8

Rink 3: S Cupples 16 L Donaldson 15

Rink 4: P Douglas 25 P McGrail 8

NIBA DIVISION THREE B

ULSTER MAPLE LEAF 43 (0.5)

LONDONDERRY PARK 82 (6.5)

Rink 1: J Carson 14 J Marshall 16

Rink 2: S Nesbitt 8 J Marshall Jnr 25

Rink 3: A Davidson 14 W Sweetlove 14

Rink 4: J Shields 7 G Kearney 27

NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL

BOWLING ASSOCIATION

PREMIER LEAGUE

COOKSTOWN 95 (6) DUNLUCE 71 (1)

Rink 1: C Hogg 17 R Kane 21

Rink 2: S Jeffers 22 U McKeeman 17

Rink 3: M Wilson 29 A Clyde 13

Rink 4: D McElroy 27 B Kane 20

PORTRUSH 127 (7) LETTERKENNY 63 (0)

Rink 1: R Allen 28 W McGeehan 13

Rink 2: E Curran 32 L Jacob 21

Rink 3: B Moffett 30 D Bonnar 14

Rink 4: I McClure 37 D Baird 15