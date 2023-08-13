Semi-Final delight for Limavady and Bangor as they punch their tickets for the Irish Cup showpiece
High-flying Limavady yesterday wrote another chapter in the history books by claiming a slot in the IBA Connected Health Senior Cup Final for the first time in the club’s history.
The rejuvenated Provincial side will face 2017 winners Bangor in the showcase decider on August 26 – the venue has yet to be rubber-stamped.
Limavady simply had too much in the locker against League rivals Ballymoney at Killane Road, running out 22-shot winners.
It could be quite a finale to the outdoor bowls season for the north west side. They face the same opponents tomorrow night knowing that victory will guarantee them the Provincial Premier League title for the second successive year.
Quite an achievement in itself, because Limavady lifted the trophy for the first time in the club’s 110-year history only last term.
“We are enjoying the ride,” cracked club stalwart Adrian Barr. “We’ve had a great few years, and it’s all down to the young players we have at the club.
“Winning the Provincial title last season was off the scale, but we knew the most difficult part would be retaining the trophy. Thankfully, we’ve put ourselves into a position to do that.
“The IBA Cup run has been unbelievable. We’ve beaten Dundonald, NICS, Portrush and now Ballymoney to get to the Final. Hopefully, we can finish the job, but we’ll be taking nothing for granted.
“First up is a home game against Ballymoney on Monday night; that’s what we’ll be focusing on.”
It was Adam Rankin’s jaw-dropping 32-10 rink win over Aaron Tennant that helped seal another famous Limavady victory.
Ross McMullan also made a significant contribution by defeating Brian McAlary 24-14.
But Ballymoney were not for throwing in the towel. They hit back through Brian Smyth and Willie McCaw, who defeated Jordan Rankin (22-17) and Robin Brown (21-16) respectively.
And it got even better for Limavady, because late last night, they booked their place in the Final of the Intermediate Cup following a tight and tense three-shot success over Pickie.
They will now clash with Ulster Transport in the decider.
Meanwhile, Bangor ended Old Bleach’s reign as IBA Senior Cup holders with a narrow 73-67 win at Ward Park.
The Seasiders won on three rinks courtesy of Keith Taylor, Matthew Crawford and Gary Scott, with Stephen Kirkwood hitting back for the visitors.
IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION
CONNECT HEALTH SENIOR CUP
SEMI-FINALS
BANGOR 73 OLD BLEACH 67
Rink 1: K Taylor 18 M McHugh 16
Rink 2: M Crawford 28 N Mulholland 7
Rink 3: M Shannon 9 S Kirkwood 27
Rink 4: G Scott 18 R Kirkwood 17
LIMAVADY 89 BALLYMONEY 67
Rink 1: J Rankin 17 B Smyth 22
Rink 2: R McMullan 24 B McAlary 14
Rink 3: R Brown 16 W McCaw 21
Rink 4: A Rankin 32 A Tennant 10
IBA INTERMEDIATE CUP SEMI-FINALS
LIMAVADY B 79 PICKIE 72
Rink 1: W Elder 25 D Kennedy 13
Rink 2: M Cunningham 15 N Belch 15
Rink 3: S Martin 18 Richard Irwin 22
Rink 4: S Clyde 21 Ryan Irwin 22
ULSTER TRANSPORT 82 DUNBARTON B 79
Rink 1: J Shannon 21 G Feeney 20
Rink 2: D McCatney 29 O Breen 18
Rink 3: M Trew 22 M Adamson 19
Rink 4: M Devlin 10 G Magennis 22
IBA JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS
ANTRIM LAWN 43 NEWCASTLE 82
Rink 1: R Walker 17 J Cumming 19
Rink 2: R McCullough 9 A McHugh 29
Rink 3: M Teer 19 I McKeown 13
Rink 4: T Evans 8 L Fitzpatrick 21
BALMORAL 85 BALLYMENA B 55
Rink 1: M Sproule 24 L Barr 18
Rink 2: S Smyth 27 T Hill 10
Rink 3: C Craig 22 D McCullough 9
Rink 4: A Harrison 13 R Torrington 18
NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS
LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUNDS
DIVISION ONE
BELMONT B 82 (2) BELMONT (84 (5)
Rink 1: W Cronie 26 R Barr 8
Rink 2: W Thompson 23 R Cavan 20
Rink 3: D Mills 14 M Foster 31
Rink 4: W Orr 19 S Martin 25
MOSSLEY 70 (2) LARNE 73 (5)
Rink 1: R Bell 24 D McRandal 8
Rink 2: D Thompson 9 A McLean 28
Rink 3: I Montgomery 15 A Kyle 26
Rink 4: E Crawford 22 D Witherspoon 11
DUNBARTON 108 (7) NICS 59 (0)
Rink 1: C McCartan 29 A Montgomery 11
Rink 2: B Browne 35 S Bailie 17
Rink 3: J Moffett 21 A Weir 17
Rink 4: P Paul 23 G Childs 14
MOSSLEY 56 (0) OLD BLEACH 89 (7)
Rink 1: D Thompson 15 N Mulholland 25
Rink 2: R Bell 13 M McHugh 18
Rink 3: E Crawford 14 R Kirkwood 16
Rink 4: G Bell 14 S Kirkwood 30
NIPGL DIVISION TWO
BALLYWALTER 62 (1.5) FALLS 74 (5.5)
Rink 1: G Dorrian 14 P Rooney 20
Rink 2: A Davidson 19 P McEwan 24
Rink 3: K Massey 18 M Leckey 9
Rink 4: G Smith 21 G McGetterick 21
LARNE B 77 (2) HILDEN 91 (5)
Rink 1: A McCord 29 J Gray 22
Rink 2: T Liddle 10 E Marsden 23
Rink 3: L King 15 H McMullan 26
Rink 4: P McRandal 23 K Morrison 20
PICKIE 84 (5) BALLYWALTER 73 (2)
Rink 1: D Kennedy 24 A Davison 12
Rink 2: Ryan Irwin 16 K Massey 26
Rink 3: N Belch 23 G Dorrian 12
Rink 4: Rich Irwin 21 D Palmer 23
NIPGL DIVISION THREE
CI-KNOCK 68 (5.5) PSNI 50.5 (1.5)
Rink 1: D McCluskey 22 P Franks 12
Rink 2: T Wilson 20 K McGarry 10.5
Rink 3: C Campbell 12 J Davey 14
Rink 4: P Reynolds 14 A Meaney 14
SAINTFIELD 104 (7) PICKIE B 56 (0)
Rink 1: R Copes 19 B Sloan 16
Rink 2: M Foreman 25 J McCoy 16
Rink 3: D Matchett 28 W Dornan 12
Rink 4: G McMullan 32 N Henderson 12
WILLOWFIELD 59 (1) FORTH RIVER 93 (6)
Rink 1: M Cockcroft 14 G McClenaghan 31
Rink 2: W Brennan 16 M Gault jnr 17
Rink 3: K Cockcroft 13 B Anderson 31
Rink 4: J Moore 16 S Toy 14
NIPGL DIVISION FOUR
EWARTS B MOSSLEY B
BELMONT C ULSTER TRANSPORT B
FALLS B 74 (6) CAVEHILL 63 (1)
Rink 1: F Graham 21 M Lambert 16
Rink 2: J Murtagh 18 G Martin 14
Rink 3: C Gray 20 M Mitchell 16
Rink 4: F McCorry 15 J Martin 17
NIPGL DIVISION FIVE
FORTH RIVER B 47 (4) CI-KNOCK 44 (2)
Rink 1: R Millar 9 M McLaren 21
Rink 2: R Cosgrove 13 J Gourley 18
Rink 3: D Strain 25 A Donegan 5
NIPGL JUNIOR CUP SEMI FINAL
WILLOWFIELD 53 DOWNPATRICK 56
Rink 1: K Cockcroft 24 N Brown 28
Rink 2: W Brennan 22 K McMullan 9
Rink 3: J Moore 7 L Higgins 19
NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING
ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS
DIVISION ONE
DONAGHADEE 70 (1)
CARRICKFERGUS 83 (6)
Rink 1: R Humphreys 15 R Anderson 20
Rink 2: G Monaghan 17 C Mullen 23
Rink 3: C Gaw 10 D Mullan 29
Rink 4: D Ball 28 B Kellell 11
LURGAN 64 (1) SYDENHAM 77 (6)
Rink 1: S McCombes 18 S McDonald 15
Rink 2: R Cregan 16 T Carson 18
Rink 3: J Gilliland 10 L Carson 23
Rink 4: A Roberts 20 T McClean 21
LISNARGARVEY 76 (1) CURRAN 87 (6)
Rink 1: S Irwin 8 R Gingles 25
Rink 2: G McCloughlin 28 M Lindsay 15
Rink 3: R Carroll 18 R Wallace 24
Rink 4: A Johnston 22 I Gingles 23
NIBA DIVISION TWO
BANBRIDGE B 112 (7) PORTADOWN 56 (0)
Rink 1: W Steenson 23 E McCartney 13
Rink 2: I Wright 30 W Martin 19
Rink 3: J Major 32 D Malcomson 11
Rink 4: D Pedan 27 N Orr 13
NORTH DOWN 100 (6) MARKETHILL 59 (1)
Rink 1: R Kayes 16 I Beattie 21
Rink 2: S Bewley 25 S McCall 15
Rink 3: I McMeekin 32 A Robinson 12
Rik 4: P McKeekin 27 R Hunter 11
BESSBROOK 96 (6) BETS 77 (1)
Rink 1: D Paul 20 P Canning 27
Rink 2: J Feehan 26 C O’Neill 16
Rink 3: M Tyrell 27 A Neill 14
Rink 4: D Carroll 23 S Curran 20
ANNALONG 79 (5) WHITEHEAD B 76 (2)
Rink 1: J McConnell 31 R Young 18
Rink 2: J Stevenson 15 J Burns sen 21
Rink 3: J Chambers 18 M Crooks 16
Rink 4: J Newell 15 S Moran 21
DUNGANNON 81 (5) CASTLE 71 (2)
Rink 1: J Carson 16 H McFarland 20
Rink 2: K Wright 15 K McKee 25
Rink 3: C Scott 21 J Corry 17
Rink 4: A Rafferty 29 M Stevenson 9
BETS 67 (2) NORTH DOWN 71 (5)
Rink 1: A Neill 13 S Bewley 18
Rink 2: C O’Neill 12 R Kayes 25
Rink 3: P Canning 17 R Simpson 14
Rink 4: R Beattie 25 P McMeekin 14
BANBRIDGE B 61 (5) CASTLE 56 (2)
Rink 1: D Pedan 19 J Erskine 16
Rink 2: J Major 11 H McFarland 12
Rink 3: W Steenson 19 J Corry 8
Rink 4: B McArdle 12 M Stevenson 20
PORTADOWN 57 (1) DUNGANNON 80 (6)
Rink 1: N Quinn 15 K Wright 19
Rink 2: E Bowles 18 J Carson 20
Rink 3: D Malcomson 16 A Rafferty 14
Rink 4: C Duff 8 C Scott 27
NIBA DIVISION THREE A
58TH OLD BOYS 54. 25 (2)
LISNAGARVEY B 84 (5)
Rink 1: A Robinson 3.75 A McIlroy 39
Rink 2: G Patton 10 M Wilson 23
Rink 3: C Hill 21 S McDowell 10
Rink 4: S Kay 19.5 G Murdock 12
DROMORE 109 (7) DIVIS 64 (0)
Rink 1: A Malcomson 38 S Templeton 7
Rink 2: D Graham 28 L Wright 22
Rink 3: N Shaw 17 W Ward 16
Rink 4: G Harvey 26 S Lagan 19
HOLYWOOD 86 (7) LURGAN B 43 (0)
Rink 1: P Getty 21 A Thompson 12
Rink 2: T Roberts 24 M Parr 8
Rink 3: S Cupples 16 L Donaldson 15
Rink 4: P Douglas 25 P McGrail 8
NIBA DIVISION THREE B
ULSTER MAPLE LEAF 43 (0.5)
LONDONDERRY PARK 82 (6.5)
Rink 1: J Carson 14 J Marshall 16
Rink 2: S Nesbitt 8 J Marshall Jnr 25
Rink 3: A Davidson 14 W Sweetlove 14
Rink 4: J Shields 7 G Kearney 27
NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL
BOWLING ASSOCIATION
PREMIER LEAGUE
COOKSTOWN 95 (6) DUNLUCE 71 (1)
Rink 1: C Hogg 17 R Kane 21
Rink 2: S Jeffers 22 U McKeeman 17
Rink 3: M Wilson 29 A Clyde 13
Rink 4: D McElroy 27 B Kane 20
PORTRUSH 127 (7) LETTERKENNY 63 (0)
Rink 1: R Allen 28 W McGeehan 13
Rink 2: E Curran 32 L Jacob 21
Rink 3: B Moffett 30 D Bonnar 14
Rink 4: I McClure 37 D Baird 15