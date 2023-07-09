Shane Dadswell’s boundary blitz leads Instonians into share of Premier League lead

​Shane Dadswell turned up the heat in the Robinson Services Premier League with a whirlwind innings of 157 to keep Instonians in a share of the lead, heading into the split.

Dadswell, who in 2017 scored 490 in 44 overs in a club game in South Africa, faced just 77 balls against North Down at The Green, hitting 12 fours and 12 sixes, one of them going through the sunroof and into the passenger seat of a parked car outside a house.

Such was his dominance of the scoring that while he moved from 53 to 100, partner Robert McKinley scored only five runs and his third 50 came off just 19 balls. Dadswell was eventually out in the 33rd over going for a fourth successive six off Alistair Shields.

While he was in the middle, a total of 400 was a formality but Instonians still posted a club record 381 for five after Cade Carmichael and Shane Getkate continued the boundary blitz which finished at 22 fours and 20 sixes.

When Ani Chore, new professional Dale Phillips — both caught at second slip off consecutive balls — and Shields were all out in the first 10 overs of North Down’s reply it was game over, although Peter Eakin fought hard with 76 in his penultimate innings before he emigrates to Australia until he became Andrew White’s 400th wicket for Instonians.

Defending champions Lisburn are the other joint leaders after completing a comfortable eight wickets win over Civil Service North but CIYMS were denied a seventh win of the season by Waringstown who stayed within four points of the lead.

Pat Botha and Greg Thompson were on course for a third successive century partnership but had to stop after adding 99 for the fifth wicket having passed the visitors 183 in the 31st over, captain Thompson’s 71 coming off 48 balls with 10 fours and three sixes.

Michael Rippon scored his second successive unbeaten century as Carrickfergus defeated Woodvale by eight wickets and Cliftonville Academy professional Abhishek Raut hit 122 of his side’s 217, including all but 14 off the bat in a ninth wicket stand of 109 with Andrew Forbes. However, it needed six wickets by Jared Wilson to confirm the visitors’ victory by 24 runs.

In the North West, there is no change at the top of the Long’s SuperValu Premiership table after Killyclooney, Bready, Brigade and Ardmore all won.

Killyclooney proved they can win without a match-winning contribution from Blyde Capell, who was dismissed for 28 as they chased down Donemana’s 137. Jason Wallace was the bowling hero with five wickets and Mark Gordon then led the leaders home with 59 from 46 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes.

Bready stay second and closed the gap to four points after bowling out Ballyspallen for 86 for a commanding 156 runs victory while Brigade found it almost as easy against Bonds Glen, winning by 116 runs.

David Barr batted through the Brigade innings, hitting 11 fours and eight sixes in his 133 not out as the Beechgrove side plundered 310 for five in their 40 overs.

Ardmore added to Strabane’s woes, dismissing them for 143 in Strabane Park, an innings dominated by Pakistani professional Nasir Nawar.

He scored 94 of the runs and was the only Red Caps batsman who made it into double figures.

Ardmore won by five wickets in the 29th over.

Coleraine and Newbuildings remain comfortably in the top half after victories over Glendermott and St Johnston respectively although the Senior Cup finalists had only 10 runs to spare in the closest game of the day at Foyleview.

The Saints needed just 20 off 32 balls with five wickets in hand but were bowled out for the addition of just nine runs.

ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE

At The Green, Instonians beat North Down by 168 runs

INSTONIANS

R McKinley b Mulder 70

J Dickson c Coulter b Crothers 20

S Dadswell st Chore b Shields 157

C Carmichael b Phillips 61

S Getkate c and b Mayes 54

D Rose not out 3

N Smith not out 2

Extras 14

Total (5 wkts, 50 overs) 381

Fall: 1-46 2-249 3-264 4-372 5-378

Bowling: T Mayes 10-0-62-1, P Davison 10-0-68-0, T Crothers 3-0-31-0, J Mulder 10-0-54-1, D Phillips 8-0-72-1, P Eakin 6-0-41-0, A Shields 3-0-48-1

NORTH DOWN

A Shields b Robertson 27

A Chore c White b D Rose 11

D Phillips c White b D Rose 0

J Mulder c and b White 22

P Eakin c Rose b White 76

T Mayes c White b Robertson 1

S Nelson c McKinley b B Rose 13

T Crothers c McKinley b B Rose 0

R Haire c McKinley b B Rose 7

P Davison c Getkate b Carmichael 36

H Coulter not out 13

Extras 7

Total (44.4 overs) 213

Fall: 1-24 2-24 3-52 4-83 5-86 6-129 7-129 8-161 9-165

Bowling: D Rose 5-1-30-2, S Dadswell 4-0-30-0, C Robertson 10-2-22-2, A White 10-1-38-2, B Rose 10-0-47-3, S Getkate 4-0-27-0, C Carmichael 1.4-0-15-1

At Queensway, Cliftonville Academy beat Derriaghy by 24 runs

CLIFTONVILLE ACADEMY

F Collins c Wade b Moorhead 20

J Terrett lbw b Lewis 12

J Burton b Kruger 2

J Wilson c Gordon b Moorhead 8

A Raut c Halliday b Lewis 122

D Reid c Magowan b Moorhead 1

N Cahill b Bailey 2

M McCord b Moorhead 1

A Kelso b Moorhead 1

A Forbes c Bailey b Kruger 15

B Kane not out 9

Extras 24

Total (49.5 overs) 217

Fall: 1-22 2-25 3-41 4-55 5-61 6-74 7-82 8-88 9-207

Bowling: C Lewis 10-2-33-2, P Kruger 8.5-2-19-2, C Moorhead 10-5-26-5, I Sinovich 7-0, 53-0, R Bailey 8-0-42-1, W Hughes 6-0-32-0

DERRIAGHY

R Bailey c Terrett b Wilson 22

M Halliday c Kelso b Wilson 7

S Gordon c McCord b Kane 29

P Kruger c Forbes b Raut 11

J Magowan c Wilson b Kane 8

C Lewis lbw b Wilson 22

J Wade b McCord 45

D Scott c Kelso b Wilson 0

C Moorhead b Wilson 18

I Sinovich b Wilson 0

W Hughes not out 0

Extras 31

Total (45.3 overs) 193

Fall: 1-36 2-42 3-73 4-93 5-97 6-160 7-160 8-190 9-190

Bowling: M McCord 8.3-3-26-1, A Forbes 8-0-43-0, J Wilson 10-0-40-6, B Kane 10-0-29-2, A Raut 9-1-36-1

At Wallace Park, Lisburn beat Civil Service North by 8 wickets

CIVIL SERVICE NORTH

P Beverland c Miller b Simpson 5

R Hunter b Whitworth 27

S Yeates b Manley 0

R Harrison lbw b Simpson 22

S Thompson c Humphreys b Whitworth 59

H Dyer b Simpson 0

A Leckey c Hunter b Humphreys 2

J West b Humphreys 6

C de Wet lbw b Whitworth 6

M Foster not out 10

F Lutton lbw b Humphreys 10

Extras 11

Total (44.5 overs) 158

Fall: 1-13 2-16 3-59 4-61 5-62 6-72 7-94 8-138 9-143

Bowling: J Manley 8-0-17-1, D Simpson 10-2-20-3, N Whitworth 10-1-43-3, M Humphreys 9.5-02-35-3, M Berry 4-0-26-0, F Fazal 3-0-11-0

LISBURN

F Fazal not out 70

C Burns c Leckey b de Wet 19

N Jones st Hunter b de Wet 9

N Whitworth not out 56

Extras 7

Total (2 wkts, 34.4 overs) 161

Fall: 1-33 2-43

Bowling: M Foster 8-0-29-0, R Harrison 3-0-23-0, C de Wet 10-0-31-2, J West 7.4-0-56-0, H Dyer 6-1-22-0

At The Lawn, Waringstown beat CIYMS by 6 wickets

CIYMS

R Adair c McClean b Snell 0

C Dougherty c Dennison b Cameron-Dow 21

J Matchett c Bessell b Snell 1

J van der Merwe run out 16

T Koen b Botha 4

M Adair c and b Thompson 28

T van Woerkom not out 54

C McCullough c Thompson b Eaglestone 14

A Coulter c Eaglestone b Thompson 8

A Kennedy c Thompson b Botha 11

E Nuttall c McClean b Bessell 0

Extras 26

Total (46.3 overs) 183

Fall: 1-0 2-2 3-31 4-52 5-59 6-106 7-145 8-156 9-182

Bowling: B Snell 4.5-1-27-2, P Eaglestone 6-0-29-1, P Botha 10-0-41-2, G Hume 0.1-0-4-0, J Cameron-Dow 9-0-41-1, G Thompson 10-2-22-2, R Bessell 6.3-1-13-1

WARINGSTOWN

A Dennison c Koen b Nuttall 0

M McClean c Matchett b Coulter 0

P Botha not out 64

M Topping b Matchett 32

G Hume b Matchett 4

G Thompson not out 71

Extras 13

Total (4 wickets, 30.3 overs) 184

Fall: 1-0 2-20 3-68 4-85

Bowling: E Nuttall 7-1-38-1, A Coulter 4-0-15-1, J Matchett 7-1-43-2, T Koen 3.3-0-26-0, T van Woerkom 5-0-37-0, C McCullough 4-0-24-0

At Ballygomartin Road, Carrickfergus beat Woodvale by 8 wickets

WOODVALE

L Kaestner not out 120

H Warke c Rippon b Shetty 24

R Pretorius c Gilmour b A Armstrong 69

A Adey b Rippon 25

J Hall st Gilmour b van der Walt 7

J Rose b Shetty 6

C Robinson not out 1

Extras 43

Total (5 wkts, 50 overs) 295

Fall: 1-52 2-205 3-261 4-277 5-294

Bowling: A Shetty 10-0-60-2, R Armstrong 6-0-34-0, M Rippon 10-0-41-1, CJ van der Walt 8-0-28-1, C Averill 5-0-38-0, J Egan 6-0-36-0, A Armstrong 5-0-31-1

CARRICKFERGUS

J Egan c Warke b Pretorius 1

C Averill not out 88

M Gilmour c Gibson b Adey 36

M Rippon not out 121

Extras 51

Total (2 wkts, 47.2 overs) 297

Fall: 1-9 2-68

Bowling: R Pretorius 9.2-2-50-1, S Bunting 8-1-36-0, A Adey 4-0-45-1, K Walsh 6-0-38-0, C Robinson 8-1-48-0, L Kaestner 8-0-41-0, J Rose 4-0-17-0

SECTION ONE

Ballymena v Armagh

Ballymena 242-7 (J Glass 56, J Browne 55, G Adams 34, J Kennedy 22; M Hoey 2-24, H Doyle 2-45)

Armagh 128 (44.4 overs, M Hoey 34, J Rogers 23; G Adams 5-23, M Ahmed 2-14, S Glass 2-24)

Ballymena won by 114 runs

Belfast v Cregagh

Cregagh 186 (36.5 overs, D Cooper 56, P Douglas 36, R Boultwood 26; S Mohd 6-37, U Ayub 2-30)

Belfast 189-6 (N Serdyn 108 not out, N Ravikrishnan 27, U Ayub 24; R Boultwood 4-38)

Belfast won by 4 wickets

Dundrum v Donaghcloney Mill

Donaghcloney Mill 206 (50 overs, P Pienaar 80, C Russell 32, S Warren 21; S Swanepoel 3-27, L Kearsley 3-32, R Hassard 3-48)

Dundrum 207-4 (46 overs, S Swanepoel 57 not out, R Hassard 50 not out, C Moag 37; T McClure 2-36)

Dundrum won by 6 wickets

Laurelvale v Saintfield

Saintfield 157 (36.4 overs, G Harrison 69, TJ McCavera 23; A Speers 6-25, M Burns 3-39) Laurelvale 98 (33.4 overs, E Hanna 5-20, M Yeates 3-29)

Saintfield won by 59 runs

Templepatrick v Muckamore

Muckamore 198 (49.5 overs, L Allen 73, S Suresh 43, N Gill 36; R Bryans 3-47, B Munro 2-19, J Busaby 2-42)

Templepatrick 159 (46.2 overs, M Palmer 57; P Karthik 4-21, S Suresh 3-32, A Oduvelil 3-33)

Muckamore won by 39 runs

SECTION TWO

Ardent Blues v Bangor

Ardent Blues 117 (35 overs, R Varghese 22; J Bates 3-24, W Simpson 3-29, K Samunderu 2-27)

Bangor 118-6 (26.5 overs, K Samunderu 34; A Gopalakrishnan 2-13)

Bangor won by 4 wickets

Ards & Donaghadee v Victoria

Victoria 271-7 (A Gray 84, S Sathyan 63, J McVey 46, M Parks 22 not out; G Fraser 2-36, I Aitken 2-40, M Martin 2-44)

Ards & Donaghadee 91

Victoria won by 180 runs

Drumaness Superkings v Dunmurry

Dunmurry 99 (28.4 overs, S Somashekhar 23, V Santhanam 22; S Santhanakrishan 3-8, MN Gelston 3-11, V Sharma 2-5)

Drumaness Superkings 104-0 (14.3 overs, J Cunningham 79 not out)

Drumaness Superkings won by 10 wickets

Holywood v Cooke Collegians

Cooke Collegians 199-7 (J Gibbons 40 not out, H Gibbons 40, R Hanna 31 not out, W Mohammad 23)

Holywood 61 (20.1 overs, R Hanna 3-6, A Pandita 3-25)

Cooke Collegians won by 138 runs

GMcG JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS

Downpatrick v Waringstown II

Waringstown II 157 (40 overs, R Waite 37, J Snell 33; J Ferguson 3-24, S Kumar 2-22, H Khan 2-27)

Downpatrick 158-8 (35.3 overs, A Chatterjee 26, A Rekhi 24, C Hutton 21, J Ferguson 20; Z Malik 2-30, M Waite 2-38)

Downpatrick won by 2 wickets

Lurgan v Lisburn II

Lurgan 210-9 (S Johnston 72, W Hutchinson 37, J Maxwell 34, M Strydom 21; N Doak 3-30, R Simpson 2-27, C Atkinson 2-62)

Lisburn II 153 (35 overs, G Halliday 30, A Majeed 27, N Doak 25; J Maxwell 3-19, P Stafford 3-25, D Nazari 2-51)

Lurgan won by 57 runs

LONG’S SUPERVALU PREMIERSHIP

At Ballyspallen, Bready (25 pts) beat Ballyspallen (0 pts) by 156 runs.

BREADY

G Roulston c O’Brien b Stu Kennedy 2

Rankin c and b Rodgers 1

I Samarasooriya c Morrow b Rodgers 5

R Clarke c and b Stu Kennedy 87

J Magee run out 1

M Magee lbw b McCluskey 71

D Scanlon c Stu Kennedy b Thompson 24

J McCorkell c McCluskey b Morrow 7

I Young not out 16

N McCombe c Thompson b Stu Kennedy 6

Extras 22

Total (9 wkts, 40 overs) 242

Bowling: Stu Kennedy 8-3-45-3, C Rodgers 8-1-29-2, J Wenlock 5-0-35-0, S McCluskey 8-1-35-1, M O’Brien 1-0-14-0, J Thompson 8-0-55-1, K Morrow 2-0-26-1

BALLYSPALLEN

S McCluskey c Rankin b Scanlon 0

L Gilfilan b Scanlon 1

K Morrow c Scanlon b Faulkner 7

St Kennedy c Faulkner b Samarasooriya 0

C Rodgers c Rankin b Samarasooriya 13

J Thompson b McCombe 23

J Wenlock lbw b McCombe 15

J O’Brien b McCombe 1

M O’Brien c Rankin b Roulston 6

F Craig c Rankin b Roulston 0

R Bond not out 4

Extras 16

Total (24.3 overs) 86

Fall: 1-1 2-5 3-6 4-32 5-32 6-61 7-65 8-82 9-82

Bowling: D Scanlon 3-1-9-2, I Samarasooriya 4-0-12-2, T Faulkner 5-2-12-1, J McCorkell 4-0-19-0, N McCombe 4.3-1-7-3, G Roulston 4-0-19-2

At Kildoag, Brigade (25 pts) beat Bonds Glen (0 pts) by 116 runs.

BRIGADE

D Barr not out 133

I Hussain c Haslett b Kincaid 65

A McDaid c Curry b Barr 17

S Macbeth lbw b Kincaid 6

C Melly c Moore b Haslett 29

A Britton b Snodgrass 34

R Barr not out 17

Extras 9

Total (5 wkts, 40 overs)310

Fall: 1-86 2-107 3-133 4-185 5-263

Bowling: M Snodgrass 8-1-71-1, D Cooke 3-0-26-0, K Moore 3-0-33-0, S Kincaid 8-0-33-2, M Barr 8-0-59-1, S Haslett 7-0-65-1, H Roberts 3-0-23-0

BONDS GLEN

S Haslett c S Macbeth b Wilson 17

R Curry b Wilson 0

H Roberts c Olphert b Hussain 68

M Barr c Britton b S Macbeth 27

D Cooke c Olphert b Wilson 0

J Haslett b Hussain 23

R Barr not out 15

S Diver run out 0

S Kincaid b Hussain 5

K Moore lbw b Hussain 0

M Snodgrass b Barr 19

Extras 20

Total (31.5 overs) 194

Fall: 1-13 2-46 3-85 4-86 5-126 6-151 7-160 8-166 9-166

Bowling: R Macbeth 8-3-22-0, J Wilson 8-0-61-3, S Macbeth 3-0-26-1, N Gray 3-0-32-0, I Hussain 7-0-31-4, A Britton 2-0-7-0, D Barr 0.5-0-8-1

At Dennett Park, Eglinton (23 pts) beat Burndennett (2 pts) by 5 wickets.

BURNDENNETT

M Mehaffey c McElhatton b Erlank 18

M Pollock b J Millar 23

N McDonnell c Orr b Erlank 4

C Roulston c J Millar b Erlank 1

A Barr b Erlank 24

R McCay c Adair b b Erlank 1

D Curry c J Millar b McElhatton 23

L Davis c Millar b Erlank0

L Pollock c Erlank b R Millar 6

A McDermott b Martin 15

P Murphy not out 0

Extras 4

Total (33.1 overs) 119

Fall: 1-30 2-42 3-47 4-55 6-57 6-73 7-73 8-94 9-117

Bowling: J Millar 8-2-30-1, L Doherty 6-1-22-0, M Erlank 8-1-25-6, R Millar 8-0-29-1, J Martin 2-1-21-, D McElhatton 1.1-0-11-1

EGLINTON

L Doherty b Pollock 9

T Orr not out 38

A Lamberton b Pollock 0

M Erlank b McCay 8

J Millar c Murphy b McDermott 38

S Adair lbw b Curry 0

R Millar not out 14

Extras 16

Total (5 wkts, 26.2 overs) 123

Fall: 1-12 2-17 3-28 4-80 5-84

Bowling: R McCay 6-0-39-1, M Pollock 8-1-23-2, D Curry 7.2-1-31-1, A McDermott 4-0-18-1, C Roulston 1-0-8-0

At Sandel Lodge, Coleraine (25 pts) beat Glendermott (0 pts) by 69 runs

COLERAINE

S Campbell c b Mills 41

M Smyth c Cloete b Boyd 9

P Carson b Mills 6

R Karunaratne c b McDermott 58

R Knox c Mills b Johnson 22

M Hutchinson lbw b Johnson 0

S Hutchinson c b Montgomery 23

J Panek lbw b McDermott 0

B Johnston b Montgomery 20

J Bell not out 1

Extras 15

Total (9 wkts, 40 overs) 195

Fall:1-24 2-51 3-68 4-114 5-116 6-152 7-152 8-194 9-195

Bowling: A Boyd 6-0-18-1, J Montgomery 5-0-33-2, C Ross 5-0-24-0, B Mills 8-1-43-2, A Johnson 8-1-44-2, T McDermott 8-1-31-2

GLENDERMOTT

L McElwee c Smyth b Burns 6

R Robinson c Carson b Burns 1

G Cloete c and b Karunaratne 33

J Montgomery c Karunaratne b S Hutchinson 0

A Johnson lbw b M Hutchinson 56

B Mills c Campbell c Karunaratne 1

T McDermott b Karunaratne 4

R Laird b Karunaratne 0

T Moore c Burns b M Hutchinson 16

A Boyd b M Hutchinson 4

C Ross not out 2

Extras 3

Total (36.3 overs) 126

Fall: 1-2 2-10 3-11 4-46 5-50 6-60 7-60 8-97 9-111

Bowling: S Hutchinson 5-0-14-1, G Burns 8-2-20-2, R Karunaratne 8-1-29-4, M Hutchinson 5.3-0-33-3, S Campbell 7-1-15-0, J Bell 3-0-14-0

At Ballyheather Road, Killyclooney (22 pts) beat Donemana (3 pts) by 4 wickets.

DONEMANA

J Huey c Gordon b Wallace 4

D Dougherty c and b Wallace 18

D Mehaffey c Capell b Dougherty 27

K Birkenstock c Capell b Dougherty 11

W McClintock c Connor b Nelson 21

L Dougherty c Dougherty b Nelson 7

R-L Dougherty c Neil b Nelson 6

J Robinson not out 20

W McBrine b Wallace 0

J McGonigle c and b Wallace 4

G Neely lbw b Wallace 0

Extras 19

Total (31.4 overs) 137

Fall: 1-17 2-26 3-56 4-83 5-89 6-100 7-116 8-117 9-137

Bowling: J Nelson 8-1-34-3, J Wallace 7.4-0-31-5, M Campbell 5-1-18-0, T Dougherty 8-0-37-2, K Hall 3-0-9-0

KILLYCLOONEY

B Capell c McBrine b Birkenstock 28

W Finlay c L Dougherty b Neely 0

A Neil c L Dougherty b Birkenstock 6

K Hall c R-L Dougherty b Birkenstock5

M Gordon c L Dougherty b McBrine 59

A Colhoun c McClintock b Neely 1

T Dougherty not out 14

J Nelson not out 11

Extras 15

Total (6 wkts, 22.2 overs) 139

Fall: 1-15 2-31 3-37 4-56 5-88 6-127

Bowling: K Birkenstock 7-0-64-3, G Neely 8-2-19-2, L Dougherty 2-0-18-0, J McGonigle 3-0-11-0, W McBrine 2.2-0-18-1

At Foyleview, Newbuildings (21 pts) beat St Johnston (4 pts) by 10 runs

NEWBUILDINGS

J Dunn c and b Macbeth 36

G McKeegan lbw b McCarter 1

H Viljoen b McCarter 6

Ry Hunter b McCarter 1

R Dougherty c Lapsley b Anthony21

J McIvor c and b Anthony 3

J Thompson c McElhatton b Cole 33

Ro Hunter st J Macbeth b Anthony 9

T McKeegan c Lapsley b Devenney 29

C Downey not out 20

M Irwin not out 1

Extras 9

Total (9 wkts, 40 overs) 169

Fall: 1-2 2-29 3-36 4-67 5-71 6-74 7-86 8-130 9-160

Bowling: N Cole 8-1-35-1, G McCarter 8-3-28-3, I Macbeth 8-0-29-1, D Anthony 8-1-17-3, M Rankin 4-0-27-0, S Devenney 4-0-32-1

ST JOHNSTON

J Macbeth b Dougherty25

D Reddy b T McKeegan 2

M Rankin c and b Dunn 37

D Lapsley lbw b Dougherty 0

G McCarter b T McKeegan 39

D Macbeth c McIvor b Dunn 7

A McElhatton b Ro Hunter 28

D Anthony c Dougherty b T McKeegan2

I Macbeth b Thompson 2

N Cole lbw b Thompson 3

S Devenney not out 2

Extras 12

Total (39.3 overs) 159

Fall: 1-23 2-57 3-57 4-93 5-107 6-150 7-150 8-154 9-154

Bowling: T McKeegan 8-0-36-3, J Thompson 4.3-1-18-2, R Dougherty 8-2-23-2, Ro Hunter 8-0-34-1, C Downey 5-0-19-0, J Dunn 6-0-27-2

At Strabane Park, Ardmore (23 pts) beat Strabane (2 pts) by 5 wickets.

STRABANE

K Gallagher c Zimmermann b Kharotai 7

N Nawar c Mgijima b Kharotai 94

R Logue b C Brolly 1

R Gallagher lbw b C Brolly 1

C Graham c Mgijima b Zimmermann 3

V Moorthy b Singh 9

L McGarrigle b Singhe 1

G Gillespie run out 6

A Mullen b Singh 0

R Kanala b Gaur 1

F McMenamin not out 0

Extras 20

Total (38.3 overs) 14

Fall: 1-25 2-38 3-47 4-73 5-90 6-104 7-141 8-141 9-142

Bowling: E Kharotai 8-0-31-2, R Gaur 6.3-0-25-1, C Brolly 8-0-17-2, H Zimmermann 6-2-24-1, D Singh 7-1-24-3, A Mgijima 3-0-19-0

ARDMORE

D Singh c Kanala b Nawar 8

R Gaur lbw b Moorthy 36

H Zimmermann c Graham b R Gallagher 41

R Brolly c and b R Gallagher24

A Mgijima c K Gallagher b Nawar 10

M Chambers not out 9

C King not out 1

Extras 15

Total (5 wtks, 28.5 overs) 144

Fall: 1-18 2-78 3-123 4-128 5-141

Bowling: N Nawar 4.5-0-29-2, R Gallagher 7-0-32-2, A Mullen 8-2-25-0, R Logue 4-0-30-0, V Moorthy 4-0-24-1, K Gallagher 1-0-4-0