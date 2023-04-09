Shane McEleney: Derry City need to be more ruthless against Bohemians

Shane McEleney believes Derry City need to have more conviction in the final third of the pitch as they prepare to welcome Declan Devine’s Bohemians to the Brandywell on Monday.

The Candystripes suffered their first defeat of the season when Drogheda United secured a narrow 1-0 win on Foyleside on Friday night and McEleney is grateful to have another game so quickly.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side have now only picked up five points from a possible 12 on offer at home, but defender McEleney feels the team just needs to capitalise on their chances.

“I think it’s not down to the Brandywell as such, I think it’s down to us as a group,” insists the 32-year-old. “I feel we need to have more conviction whenever we get into the final third, myself included, whenever the pass is on to be played, I think we just need to have a calm, cool head.

“In saying that, in recent games against Dundalk and Sligo, I think we’ve had the better chances in the games, but we just didn’t capitalise on it, but hopefully come Monday, we can turn things around.”

He continued: “We came in on Saturday morning regrouped and because the Bohs game comes really fast, we have to look forward to it.

“We respect every team who we’re playing, it’s hard whenever teams come here and sit in, but we created a lot of chances against Drogheda and, although they might have been a few half-chances, there was one or two I can remember where I felt we should have capitalised on.

“But look, we’ve lost one game and we just have to regroup and go again on Monday.”

McEleney conceded it was a frustrating night against the Drogs and questioned the performance of former Irish League official Arnold Hunter.

“I think it was just one of those nights where nothing really fell for us,” he added.

“I thought the referee wasn’t great for both teams, if I’m being honest and that’s not taking it away from our performance, which I think wasn’t good as we were a wee bit off it.

“In saying that, I still think we created chances even when we weren’t at our best and on another night I think if we had got the first goal, it might have been a different game, but hindsight is a poor man’s foresight.”