Shane McGuigan records a nine-point haul as dominant Derry outclass Limerick

Derry 0-16 Limerick 0-4

Ulster champions Derry swept aside newly promoted Limerick by a 12-point margin at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon.

With Glen’s Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty included from the start in their opening Division Two clash, Derry had too much firepower for Ray Dempsey’s men, despite never really getting out of second gear.

Limerick did battle gallantly to the end, and 10 minutes into the second half the Treaty County only trailed by four, but with ace forward Josh Ryan not available they were always going to struggle for scores.

In the third quarter Derry, helped by the unerring accuracy of Shane McGuigan were able to pull away with minimal fuss to get their promotion challenge off to a winning start.

“A very comfortable win. You’d love to win probably building the scores easier than we did,” said Derry manager Rory Gallagher.

“Limerick changed tactic massively from what they did in the McGrath Cup, which we expected, they went very defensive. There was probably a wee bit of over eagerness from ourselves and bad finishing, but I suppose we won by 12 points so that was positive.”

“I’d be happy to a large degree (on the performance) but it’s going to be hot and heavy the rest of the League.”

Paul Cassidy was dominant throughout for the Oakleafers, opening the scoring in the 8th minute before assisting McGuigan for the first of the Slaughtneil’s man nine-point haul.

Adrian Enright opened Limerick’s account after 14 minutes but Derry was always on top and at the break Derry lead 0-7 to 0-2.

A tense opening to the second half kept Limerick in touch but Derry eventually found their stride and helped by McGuigan and Nail Toner, the Oakleafers closed the game out registering the final eight-points of the game to run out convincing winners.

Scorers: Derry: S McGuigan (0-9 4f 1 Mark), N Toner (0-4 2f), Paul Cassidy (0-2), L Murray (0-1). Limerick: I Corbett (0-1), J Naughton (0-1f), G Browne (0-1), A Enright (0-1)

Derry: O Lynch, C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, P McGrogan, G McKinless, C Doherty, C Glass, B Rogers, N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty, B Heron, L Murray.

Replacements: O McWilliams for Doherty (54), Padraig Cassidy for McKinless (50), Niall Loughlin for Heron (63), N O’Donnell for Glass (68), B McCarron for Murray (72).

Limerick: Donal O’Sullivan, David Connelly, Séan O’Dea, Barry Coleman, Brian Fanning, Cillian Fahy, Michael Donovan, Cian Sheehan, Iain Corbett, Paul Maher, James Naughton, Gordon Browne, Adrian Enright, Cathal Downes, Davy Lyons.

Replacements: R Bourke Fanning (HT), H Bourke for Lyons (50), Colm McSweeney for Coleman (56), P Nash for Enright (65), K Ryan for Downes (68).

Yellow Cards: Sheehan (48)

Black Cards: Maher (61)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)