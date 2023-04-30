Shannon Dunne is excited to help Derry City Women enter a new era

Shannon Dunne has revealed her reasons for swapping a League title chase for the team that has finished rock bottom of the Women’s Premiership three seasons in a row.

The experienced midfielder is just approaching her peak years and, after winning back-to-back titles with Glentoran Women in 2020 and 2021, she is happy to commit to spending them with her hometown club on the back of what she sees as a change in culture at Derry City Women.

Results in their opening games of the season may not suggest that things are changing at the Brandywell, but they did have the toughest possible start coming up against last season’s top two.

It doesn’t get much easier for the Derry girls as Wednesday night sees them travel to Crusaders Strikers, who were third in 2022.

“I got injured on the first day of pre-season at Glentoran and that put a spanner in the works,” says Dunne, who had been Derry’s captain before joining the Glens in 2000. “I loved my time there, it is a great club, but trying to compete with the girls there without a pre-season was going to be difficult — it’s difficult enough when you are fit.

“My life is hectic with work and things and I had a choice — did I go and do that again for another year or go home and be happy to play and enjoy myself? That’s what I ended up choosing.

“I had been travelling three to four times a week for training and matches, now I can come home from work and cook dinner before I go to training. It’s the little things.

“I wouldn’t even have entertained it if I thought it was going to be the same as it was before.

“With the new guys coming in, things definitely seem to be shifting. It’s just going to take a bit of time in order to get used to everyone and instil the foundations that we can move forward from.

“Everybody is quite new — players and staff — it’s exciting, but it’s not going to be easy.”

After two managerial changes last season, Derry installed local man Paul Dixon as the helm in January. That freshness plus a greater degree of buy-in from players has Dunne believing that things can turn things around.

“There is a lot more accountability now, whereas before it was basically non-existent,” she said.

“Because there were a lot of changes in terms of management and outside things, people were just turning up as and when they wanted and that’s not good enough.

“There is a lot of accountability now and if you don’t have your training on your own done then you’re not in the squad come match day and I think that is a big one because players thought they could just show up and not put in the effort.

“That is changing now so that is a step forward.”