Shock twist in race to become Irish FA president as Jack Grundie's 'free run' interrupted

In a remarkable twist within the corridors of power at Windsor Park, there is now a new favourite to succeed David Martin as Irish FA President.

Martin leaves office on June 28 after five years in power and is hotly tipped to become a FIFA Vice-President later this month.

Linfield Trustee and current IFA Vice-President Jack Grundie was expected to stand and win the forthcoming Presidential election unopposed until this week, when the candidates were revealed in an email from the IFA.

Fellow Co Antrim member Conrad Kirkwood has now put his name forward for the positions of President and First Vice-President.

Close observers of IFA politics see this as a killer blow to Grundie's chances of election because of the support Abbey Villa representative Kirkwood is anticipated to garner. Neil Jardine from the Fermanagh and Western FA and Colin McKendry from Coleraine/the North West FA are also standing for the offices of First Deputy President and Second Deputy President.

Kirkwood, Jardine and McKendry are viewed as a trio who will command backing from their respective associations and President Martin's support is crucial.

Kirkwood is backed by Bobby Reid, while McKendry was proposed by Charlie Johnston.

Grundie believed he had a 'free run' at the throne and is understood to be crestfallen at the news.

"Conrad Kirkwood is a clever and capable man," said one insider with knowledge of the politics involved.

"Neil Jardine and Colin McKendry swinging in behind Conrad makes sense. They are getting their ducks in a row."

However, Grundie is not alone in feeling unhappy about the moves, with one club Chairman telling Sunday Life Sport it was 'a disgrace'.

"To treat a man like that, after all the years of service he has given, is a disgrace," said Dungannon Swifts chief Keith Boyd. "He deserves better."

• Elections will take place on June 28 with the following candidates standing:

President

Jack Grundie: Proposed by Stephen Henderson, seconded by Connaire McGreevy;

Conrad Kirkwood: Proposed by Michael Mezza, seconded by Bobby Reid.

First Deputy President

Neil Jardine: Proposed by Roy Cathcart, seconded by Enda Love.

Conrad Kirkwood: Proposed by Michael Mezza, seconded by Bobby Reid.

Colin McKendry: Proposed by Charlie Johnston, seconded by Billy Smallwoods.

Second Deputy President

Neil Jardine: Proposed by Roy Cathcart, seconded by Enda Love.

Colin McKendry: Proposed by Charlie Johnston, seconded by Billy Smallwoods.