Shortened Circuit of Ireland Rally well on the road to being a huge success

Josh Moffett will be setting out for Circuit of Ireland success

Organisers of next weekend’s Milburn Concrete Circuit of Ireland Rally believe it has all the necessary ingredients to ensure it is one of the most talked about rounds of this year’s Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Headquartered in Cookstown, the traditional Easter fixture will be held over one day instead of the usual two in an effort to minimise costs for the 120 competitors that are set to take part.

Clerk of the course Wayne Turkington says the roads that have been picked out — and the terrain these take in — should ask all the right questions of crews, and make for a very exciting spectacle.

The first two special stages bring the rally to the Sperrin mountains before cars head back for a short service halt at the Cookstown 100 pits.

After this, the action switches to Coagh for the third speed test and then Pomeroy for the fourth timed run before these are repeated after a lunchtime service halt. In all, Turkington and his backroom staff have drawn up a new-look route that totals exactly 70 miles.

“We know from experience the one-day, high stage millage format is popular with competitors,” he said. “So we have made every effort to build on this by giving them fresh, challenging stages.

“The stages have not been seen on a round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship in nearly 20 years. All of the crews compete for the challenge — and that’s what we will provide,” he continued.

Last November it was announced that the Ulster Automobile Club was joining forces with Cookstown Motor Club to plan and promote the 92nd running of the world’s third oldest stage rally. As part of the venture, the Good Friday leg was scrapped and the rally confined to Saturday only.

The thinking appears to have worked as a sell-out entry has been secured, with all the main Irish Tarmac Championship protagonists entered.

These include Meirion Evans and Callum Devine in a brace of Volkswagen Polo GTI R5s, Citroen C3 Rally2 exponents Jonny Greer, Cathan McCourt, Desi Henry and Rob Barrable and former Tarmac champion Garry Jennings in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Sam Moffett is back in his new Rally2-spec Hyundai i20 N, while his younger brother Josh continues with the older R5 version of the Korean supermini that took him to the Irish Tarmac title last year.

“We are already full and have a reserve list waiting to go as well,” said Turkington.

CIRCUIT OF IRELAND ITINERARY

Start ramp – 9am

SS1 (Wolfs Hill 1) – 9.23am

SS2 (Mucker 1) – 9.57am

Service – 10.40am

SS3 The Hollow 1) – 11.29am

SS4 (Shanmaghry 1) – 12.11pm

SS5 (Wolfs Hill 2) – 1.42pm

SS6 (Mucker 2) – 2.16pm

Service – 2.59pm

SS7 (The Hollow 2) – 3.48pm

SS8 (Shanmaghry 2) – 4.30pm

Finish ramp– 5pm

CIRCUIT OF IRELAND TOP 10 SEEDS

1 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5)

2 Merion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (Volkswagen Pol GTI R5)

3 Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)

4 Jonathan Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)

5 Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)

6 Cathan McCourt/Liam Moynihan (Citroen C3 Rally2)

7 Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2)

8 Robert Barrable/Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2)

9 Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy (Ford Fiesta R5)

10 Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)