Six Northern Ireland boxers going for Commonwealth Games gold on what could be a Super Sunday

Danny Boy could be playing on a loop in Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre tonight after SIX Northern Ireland boxers made it into their respective Commonwealth Games Finals.

Carly McNaul, Dylan Eagleson, Amy Broadhurst, Aidan Walsh, Jude Gallagher and Michaela Walsh will all fight for gold and unlike four years ago in the Gold Coast when six deciders were lost, you can be sure some Team NI stars will be on the top step of the podium in 2022.

In 2010 in the Delhi Games, Northern Ireland won three gold medals in boxing. Expect that and more this time with belief oozing through the camp allied to shrewd tactics from John Conlan, Damien Kennedy and the rest of the coaching team. It looks like a winning combination.

Eagleson has benefited from both. The Bangor boy jumped for joy inside the ring yesterday when a split decision in his favour was announced.

The 19-year-old southpaw was smiling as he entered the interview area where he wanted everyone to know the best is still to come.

The Bantamweight Semi-Final with Scotland’s Matthew McHale was cagey to begin with prior to Eagleson’s class telling as he found his opponent with some eye-catching shots, giving him a 3-2 verdict from the judges following on from a more comfortable Quarter-Final victory over Armando Sigauque from Mozambique.

Next up in today’s Final is Ghana’s Abraham Mensah who, if previous contests are a guide, is going to come out swinging and swinging some more. Eagleson must make him miss and then pick him off.

It’s been a year of progression for the Northern Ireland teenager, claiming bronze at the European Under-22 Championships and silver in the European Championships. You know what comes next at the Commonwealth Games. So does Dylan, whose skills have impressed boxing fans in Birmingham.

“I’m only here for the gold. I don’t want anything else to be honest,” he said.

“My first fight was scrappy and I had to be resilient but in the Semi-Final I felt a lot better and stuck to my boxing. There’s more to come. It will be a better performance in the Final. I get better with each fight.”

Eagleson’s phone has “been going nuts” with messages all week. He’ll have many more if he delivers today.

Fellow young gun Gallagher has also proved popular this week. Many boxing aficionados were hoping to see the 20-year-old ‘Tyrone Tornado’ last night on the back of some blistering performances at the Games but 15 minutes before his fight, word came through that Canadian Semi-Final opponent Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadoeh had pulled out, leaving Gallagher the winner by a walkover.

The Newtownstewart man faces Joseph Commey from Ghana in the Featherweight Final.

Then there are the wonderful Walsh siblings. For Michaela, she will fight tonight in her third Commonwealth Games Final having been runner-up in 2014 and 2018 and Aidan will be in his second after a silver four years ago.

Michaela was much too good for South Africa’s Philwokuhle Mnguni in her Featherweight Semi and will now battle with Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba in the Final, while Aidan defeated Welshman Garan Croft and has Tiago Muxanga from Mozambique to deal with today in the Light Middleweight gold medal fight.

Away from all this, Walsh loves nothing more than spending time with his girlfriend, eating a Chinese and drinking a coke in his caravan in Carnlough. Oh, and fishing and kayaking too.

He’s as easy going as he is hard to hit. They seek him here, they seek him there, they seek him absolutely everywhere but they never find him. After losing 4-1 in the judges’ minds — it should have been 5-0 — Croft spoke about how clever Walsh was and that he probably felt as “fresh as a daisy”.

A silver medallist in the Gold Coast, always gracious and with an admirable perspective on life, Walsh said: “I just want to enjoy every minute. I have great people around me, great coaches, great girlfriend, great family, so what more do you want? I’d be greedy if I asked for anything else.

“No matter if I get gold or not I’ll still be going home to my girlfriend, going fishing and enjoying my life. It won’t change me. I’ll just be doing normal things like buying a new pair of shoes.”

Michaela watched her brother’s fight on television before coming to the NEC to do the business herself.

“I was screaming from the bedroom. I’m sure there were a few noise complaints. He performed so well and I’m so proud of him and my team-mates,” she said.

“It is amazing for us both to be in Finals again, especially Aidan who has had the toughest draw out of everyone. He has one more to go but regardless of the result where we are now is a phenomenal achievement.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead but winning gold is something I’ve dreamt about for many years and if I did it with my brother that would be unbelievable.”