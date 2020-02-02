Sluggish Glentoran rob their gaffer up the wrong way

GLENTORAN boss Mick McDermott urged his boys to do a bit of soul-searching after this laboured win against gutsy Queen's University at The Dub.

The Students produced the big shock in the last round of the Sadler's Peak Blinder Irish Cup when they dumped out mighty Linfield - and another upset appeared to be on the cards at times yesterday.

Peter Thompson's side oozed with confidence throughout an intriguing 90 minutes, but it was always a big ask for lightning to strike twice.

They were duly undone by a hat-trick from Robbie McDaid, who marked his 100th appearance for the club in style.

But the east Belfast giants were pegged back on two occasions with strikes from Jonah Mitchell and Matthew Hughes.

McDermott insisted it was all about booking a quarter-final place, rather than the quality of performance and his boys' reward will be a home fixture against Crusaders.

The Glentoran chief admitted he stopped short of bringing out the hair-dryer in his half-time team talk after watching his men squander a lead on two occasions.

"Paul (Millar) had a right go at them, I left it up to him," he said. "I gave them my thoughts after the match, which were not too complimentary.

"The first-half showing wasn't good enough. In fact, the overall display wasn't good enough.

"I told the lads to go home and have a good look at themselves in the mirror and ask yourself 'what was that all about today?'. It just wasn't good enough for Glentoran Football Club.

"Fair play to Queen's, they were very good. They were brave enough to play on a poor surface, they were excellent for a University side."

The Glens got off to the best possible start. After Navid Nasseri and Willie Garrett had both hit the frame of the goal, Queen's goalkeeper Declan Brown spilled a cross from Marcus Kane, leaving McDaid with a tap-in from only six yards.

But the home team were level on 22 minutes. Young whipped in a cross form the left that was flicked home by Mitchell - but keeper Marijan Antolovic will not be rushing to push the play-back button for this one!

McDaid struck again just two minutes before the interval when his scuffed shot trickled past Brown, off the boot of Matthew McMannus.

Again the Students responded. This time Hughes tricked and teased his way past Paddy McClean before ramming a low shot into the bottom corner.

Extra-time looked to be a distinct possibility until McDaid pounced 17 minutes from time with his 44th goal in the famous red, green and black shirt.

Queen's boss Thompson admitted his team again did the club proud.

"I asked the boys to produce the same level of performance that beat Linfield in the last round - and they didn't disappoint me," he said.

"I don't mean to be disrespectful, but for long periods of the game, I thought we out-fought them.

"Obviously, Robbie will hog all the headlines with his hat-trick, and rightly so. But to me, he was the difference between the two teams. In most other positions all over the pitch, I thought we were similar to Glentoran, if not better."

QUEEN'S: Brown 6, Corry 6, Calvert 7 (Middleton, 76 mins, 6), McMannus 7, Robinson 7, Bonnes 7 (McIlroy, 90 mins, 5), Hughes 7, Traynor 6, (Glackin, 65 mins, 6), Mitchell 7, Young 7, Mulgrew 6. Unused subs: Gawne, O'Hare, Magee, Drylie.

GLENTORAN: Antolovic 5, Garrett 6, Kane 6, Frazer 5 (Van Overbeek, 46 mins, 6), McDaid 8, McClean 7, Pepper 7, Nasseri 7, Crowe 6, O'Neill 6 (Gallagher, 46 mins, 6), O'Connor 6. Unused subs: Morris, Peers, Smith, Gordon, Cowan.

REFEREE: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey) 7.