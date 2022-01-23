Solitude spectacle between Glentoran and Cliftonville showed world how game should be played

Hand on heart, I can honestly say I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve watched Sky’s coverage of Irish League games and been disappointed with what was served up.

It always seemed as if once the Sky cameras rolled up at a ground, it was a sure sign that the game would be a stinker.

I always felt sorry for commentator Paul Gilmour and the production team. It’s great that they’re here in the first place to showcase our games but, sadly, almost every match they have covered has been one of the worst of the week, which leaves me wondering what the hell the huge audience out there watching would make of our product and our standards.

In fact, it had got so bad that I don’t mind admitting that I’d actually stopped watching the televised games. It was as if Sky were a scud.

However, thank goodness I managed to catch the last hour of Monday night’s clash between Cliftonville and Glentoran at Solitude — it was absolutely fantastic.

At last, the Sky audience across the globe were able to see a true reflection of just how superb our product actually is and just what value for money we get week in, week out.

All of us privileged to watch Irish League football regularly know how good it is and now, at long last, Sky have been able to capture a cracker.

Both Cliftonville and Glentoran put on an absolute masterclass in terms of quality, technique, honesty and endeavour.

The fitness levels shown by both teams — particularly given the end-to-end high tempo of the game from start to finish — was nothing short of outstanding, and it was also brilliant that such a large crowd of supporters turned out to create a great atmosphere which looked and sounded terrific.

Monday’s thriller should now let people who reside outside of Northern Ireland — and who are fed a weekly TV diet of manufactured football, particularly in England — get a wee glimpse of just how the game should be played.

The three goals in the game were right up there in keeping with the standard of the contest itself. They, too, were classic examples of superb technique and opportunism.

Both teams were a credit to our game and I suppose the only downside was that there had to be a loser, because neither deserved to be beaten.

Nevertheless, the biggest plus factor for me was that at last the Sky cameras finally got to screen a belter of a game and I suppose the icing on the cake for us all was the great news this week that Sky have just agreed another three-year extension with the Northern Ireland Football League.

Here’s hoping that all future Sky games are even half as good as Monday night’s spectacle at Solitude because, if so, we — and indeed the watching world — are all in for a treat.

It’s sad to see a manager lose their job, but it’s great to have Warren Feeney back in Northern Ireland

It’s never nice to see any football manager relieved of his duties but, by the same token, in a strange sort of way, it’s nice to see Warren Feeney back home in Northern Ireland.

Feeno has just recently parted company with Bulgarian club OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad having joined them as chief coach in November 2019 and, during his spell in charge, he managed to secure promotion to the top flight last season.

However, the club has recently been acquired by new Dubai-based owners who are planning major investment and with that inevitably comes radical change.

A clean sweep of all departments was planned and that meant a new management team would be introduced, which spelt the end for Feeno.

Managerial changes of this nature normally lead to a tit-for-tat, ding-dong of claim and counter-claim as to just who was right and who was wrong — and that’s why it was so refreshing to hear Warren speak so highly of his former employers and just how well they handled the parting of the ways. It’s not often it all ends so amicably.

As the old saying goes, it’s an ill wind that doesn’t blow somebody some good and the fact that Feeno is back home and available for employment has to be good news for Irish League football.

Our game always needs personalities — in fact, at times I feel that’s the only area where we are found wanting — but don’t be fooled by Warren’s happy-go-lucky persona. Believe me, he is one shrewd operator.

Now aged 42, he has a wealth of playing and managerial experience both here at home, in England and in Europe.

He also has that perfect combination of having played at the very top level and represented his country on 46 occasions, as well as being fully qualified on the badges front.

In addition, I cannot think of many other managers who have a contact book as extensive as Warren’s. He really does know everybody that’s anybody in football.

I suppose being football mad certainly helps when you are temporarily unemployed because, as soon as we had finished a cuppa after our round of golf on Friday, he was off to Seaview to watch Crusaders v Glentoran — further proof that it’s extremely tough to kick old habits.

It’s very tricky to catch illegal payments in the act

I welcome the news that Irish League clubs are going to find themselves under more scrutiny by the Northern Ireland Football League when it comes to new Financial Fair Play regulations.

This is a measure to prevent clubs from spending more than they earn in their quest for success and, while I have no doubt it may help, if my own experience is anything to go by, it will never stamp illegal payments to players out completely.

There is, however, no point me pontificating on this subject like some lily-white knight in shining armour when I openly admit to accepting the odd handful of undeclared cash when I played — and, believe me, I wasn’t in the slightest bit embarrassed to do so, nor was I on my own.

I know it’s wrong, of course it is, but it’s been going on since as far back as I remember and, as far as I can see, there’s no real guaranteed way of stopping it from going on long into the future.

If any club — or wealthy official of a club, for that matter — wants to use cash as a player inducement then, believe me, they will find a way.

While tighter scrutiny will help, it won’t cut it out completely.