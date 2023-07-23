Southampton favourite Steven Davis confident that Shea Charles will be a huge hit at St Mary’s

Shea Charles will fit perfectly into Southampton’s style of play, according to former Saints midfielder and Northern Ireland hero Steven Davis

Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis believes the move by teenage international team-mate Shea Charles from Manchester City to Southampton could prove to be an inspired choice.

Davis knows what the English south coast club is all about having been there between 2012 and 2019. The classy midfielder captained the Saints and was a popular figure with the fans at St Mary’s, and he is excited to see how Charles does at his old club.

Although still only 19, highly-rated Charles has become a regular for Northern Ireland and already possesses eight caps.

He made his Premier League debut for Treble winners City last term, but he knows that by transferring to Southampton, he will play more first-team matches in the upcoming campaign than he would have expected to in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded side.

Announcing the signing earlier this month, new Saints boss Russell Martin spoke about the intelligence and maturity of Charles, who is set to be a key figure as the Championship outfit endeavour to return to the top-flight in England having been relegated to the second-tier in May.

Tellingly, Charles says the three players he has looked up to so far in his career have been City heroes Fernandinho and Rodri, and Northern Ireland icon Davis.

Speaking to Sunday Life Sport about the youngster’s switch to Southampton, Rangers star Davis said: “I’m delighted for Shea, because I think joining Southampton is a very good move for him.

“I don’t know Russell Martin personally but with the style of play that he advocates, I feel Shea will slot into that really well. He is very composed on the ball and I’m looking forward to seeing how he does at my old club.”

The initial fee for Charles was £10.5million, but it is believed that the deal could eventually be worth up to £15million, with City including a sell-on clause and buy-back rights for the player.

Davis is also pleased for another of his more experienced Northern Ireland team-mates, Jonny Evans, who has signed a shock short-term agreement with Manchester United, where he previously won three Premier League titles.

Evans (35) left Leicester City at the end of last campaign and has recently been training with United to keep his fitness up.

The centre-back, with 102 caps, so impressed United boss Erik ten Hag that he was rewarded with a contract over the summer period with the possibility that it could be extended.

Many United fans feel Evans was moved on prematurely to West Bromwich Albion in 2015, and Davis wouldn’t be surprised if the Northern Ireland stalwart ended up staying at Old Trafford for the new season.

“I’m delighted for Jonny,” added Davis, who officially opens the 2023 SuperCupNI youth tournament today.

“We all know the quality he possesses and what he brings in terms of his experience as well. I have no doubt if he can go in and have a good pre-season, then the manager will recognise everything that he could bring to the team. I certainly wouldn’t put it past Jonny extending his stay there and playing a big part in what they do this season.”

Evans had injury problems at Leicester last term. Davis, who debuted for Northern Ireland in 2005, knows all too well the frustrations of being on the sidelines, having suffered a devastating double anterior cruciate ligament tear during training just before Christmas last year which sparked fears that he would not play again.

Featuring a record 140 times for his country, he has been working hard on his rehab since then, experiencing ups and downs during his recovery.

Offering the latest news on his situation, the 38-year-old said: “I am continuing with the rehab at the moment and we will see where we are at as that goes on.”

How Northern Ireland fans would love to see Davis in a green shirt once more.

Manager Michael O’Neill has been unfortunate to be without the skipper’s quality in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign which, in last month’s double-header, saw the side lose 1-0 in Denmark and by the same score at home to Kazakhstan, dealing a hefty blow to the nation’s hopes of reaching the Finals in Germany.

Davis wasn’t the only player absent for both games, with Stuart Dallas, Josh Magennis, Corry Evans, Daniel Ballard and others missing, leading to chances for a number of youngsters.

“I thought the boys did well in Copenhagen because Denmark are a quality side,” stated Davis.

“Obviously it was a little disappointing to lose at home, but I think some of the younger lads showed up well over the two matches.

“We have always had difficulties when players aren’t fit and available, but there is cause for optimism with some of the younger players coming through and what they have shown already.

“With them getting more exposure at first-team level, it can only be a good thing.”