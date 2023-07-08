Star Cliftonville left-back Levi Ives hands in transfer request to try and force Larne switch

Striker Jamie McGonigle is believed to be closing in on a reunion with Oran Kearney at Coleraine

Cliftonville’s Levi Ives is hoping to secure a move to Larne and benefit from the full-time model they can offer

Cliftonville have confirmed Sunday Life Sport’s exclusive story that defender Levi Ives has handed in a transfer request in the hope of securing a switch to Larne.

It comes hot on the heels of the Irish Premiership champions making a third bid for the 25-year-old left-back this week.

As reported by Sunday Life Sport this morning, the board at Cliftonville convened to discuss his request at a meeting and have accepted it, although have insisted that Ives “will not be permitted to leave until our valuation is met”.

The stand-off is the second of the summer in Irish League circles, after the Conor McMenamin saga that culminated in the Glentoran winger joining St Mirren.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will accept the third offer, which is thought to amount to over £50,000 if all conditions are met.

Paul O’Neill and Micheál Glynn were discussed as potential makeweights in the deal, however Larne ultimately weren’t interested and offered straight cash with the money upfront.

Ives is contracted to the north Belfast club until June 2025 but is understood to be keen on playing full-time football.

Elsewhere, former Glentoran midfielder Gaël Bigirimana guested for Larne against Ballyclare Comrades in a midweek friendly, and talks are ongoing about a possible deal with the Burundi international.

Coleraine, meanwhile, are believed to be close on a swoop to bring striker Jamie McGonigle back to The Showgrounds.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at Ballycastle Road under Oran Kearney from 2015 to 2019 before joining Crusaders and then Derry City in 2021.

He has scored three goals in 19 appearances for the Candystripes this season.

Glentoran were also interested but sources suggest the Bannsiders are close to tying a deal up.

Brandywell boss Ruaidhrí Higgins wanted Jay Donnelly in a swap deal, but Glens counterpart Warren Feeney said no.