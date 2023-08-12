Stephanie Meadow rallies as Leona Maguire slips back at Walton Heath

Stephanie Meadow was proud of her resilience as she overcame a poor start and stormed home in three-under par to card a third-round 70 and put herself in position to claim a big payday in the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

The Jordanstown star was two-over par through four holes in difficult conditions, but she birdied the sixth to turn in two over for the championship before picking up shots at the 11th, 12th and 16th.

Her 70 left her tied 17th on one-under and five shots behind Sweden’s Linn Grant, who shot 68 to claim the clubhouse lead on six-under.

“I think I love days like today where you can shoot around par and move up a ton,” Meadow said. “Happy with how I handled myself and just kept going.”

Leona Maguire was one under for the day after back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th but again had 34 putts as she dropped three shots coming home en route to a 74 that left her joint 44th on two-over.

At the PGA Tour’s FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Texas, Seamus Power double-bogeyed the 18th and carded a rollercoaster one-over 71 in the third round to slip to 68th in the 70-man field on five-over.