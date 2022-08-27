Stephen Baxter hails Crusaders’ superb second half display as they mount comeback to beat Newry City

Paul Heatley may be 35 years of age but he was by far the best player on the pitch with a terrific performance

Stephen Baxter was one satisfied manager following a superb second half performance that gave Crusaders a third win from four games, with a 2-1 victory over Newry City at the Showgrounds.

And while his side had to come from a goal down to claim the three points, the Crues pulled out the stops at the right time.

Daniel Hughes put the home side in front against the run of play on 22 minutes when, following a neat exchange of passes with John McGovern, he worked his way round goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey and stroked into an empty net.

That goal arrived after a good spell from the visitors that saw them create two decent opportunities.

However, they didn’t take those chances, and on losing Jarlath O’Rourke to injury right before the opener the Seaview side lost their shape somewhat.

“Our second half performance was really good,” reflected Baxter.

“When you concede a goal early and you lose a left-back, you have to regroup a little bit, and you have to take the sting out of Newry because they came hard at it which you’d expect in their home game. And when they worked as hard as they did, we had to really focus and think a bit more tactically to work our shape out.”

Crusaders did just that, upping their game considerably in the second half with strikes in quick succession from Philip Lowry and Daniel Larmour turning the tide.

On 64 minutes, Jordan Forsythe flicked the ball sweetly on for Lowry, who found the net with a deft touch.

And two minutes later, Larmour got his first goal of the season with a lovely finish on the half-volley from close range, striking to Steven Maguire’s left to make it 2-1 with what proved to be the winner.

Paul Heatley almost made it three on 68 minutes but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

“We knew what we were looking for in the second half and I thought our second half performance was what was important here,” added Baxter.

“Because we dominated the ball, we dominated possession and we got into the right areas of the pitch for all of the 45 minutes.”

And while Baxter was pleased with the all-round team performance, the one player who stood head and shoulders above the rest was Heatley.

“He was my man of the match and I think everyone would agree,” said Baxter.

“For a 35-year-old, whatever tablets he’s taking we could all do with them.

“He was brilliant. His work-rate around the pitch was a joy to behold.”

In stark contrast, City boss Darren Mullen was deeply disappointed with his players after their third defeat from their first three games back in the top-flight.

“I might as well come out and say nothing and you can use what I said the last two weeks, because I’m just repeating myself,” he lamented.

“It is playing well and not getting anything for it. We are not taking our chances and we’re getting punished. It’s a common theme.”

NEWRY CITY: Maguire 8, King 6, N Healy 7, McGivern 7, Hughes 8 (P Donnelly, 72 mins, 6), Lockhart 6 (Carville, 85 mins), Teelan 7 (B Healy, 72 mins, 5), J McGovern 7 (Clarke, 80 mins, 5), Moan 6 (Martin, 80 mins, 5), Forde 8, Montgomery 6.

Unused subs: Kwelele, Scullion.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 7, Burns 7, Hegarty 8, Lowry 8, Forsythe 7, O’Rourke 7 (McKeown, 19 mins, 7), Winchester 8 (Weir, 82 mins, 5), Lamour 7, Heatley 9, Clarke 8, McMurray 8 (Lecky, 82 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Murphy, Ebbe, Steele, Boyd.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor) 7