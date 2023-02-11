Stephen Baxter pleased to see half-time tweaks work a treat as Crusaders ease past Dungannon Swifts

Jordan Forsythe is congratulated after setting the Crues on their way — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

On a day when much of the drama and tension was elsewhere, Crusaders moved into fourth position in the Premiership standings with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Dungannon Swifts.

Goals from Jordan Forsythe, the impressive Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky fired the Shore Road side to within four points of leaders Larne, who have played a game less.

For Stephen Baxter’s side, it’s all about remaining in the title conversation and they had too much quality in the final third for the Swifts.

After being gift-wrapped the opener with a penalty following a handball from Dean Curry, two quickfire second-half goals took the game away from the visitors, who finished with 10 men after Ethan Magee’s dismissal.

The Crues needed to show patience and perseverance before unleashing their finishing power and Seaview chief Baxter was happy his side’s quality shone through.

“They came to sit in and shut the game down which is fair enough,” he said. “They were defensive and allowed us to have the ball, making the first-half a bit on a non-event.

“Other than the penalty, there wasn’t much happening. I made a few tweaks at half-time as I wanted more speed in our game. We did that really well and could have scored more goals when we got the two.

“The game was then over as a contest. Dungannon didn’t really play their normal passing game, they tried to boot us a little bit and match us up that way but we had that bit more quality in the right areas of the pitch.”

Curry, on his return to the side from injury, handled the ball in the area and a grateful Forsythe slammed home the spot kick on 20 minutes.

If the home side were fortunate then, they were relieved again in the 41st minute when Forsythe’s header from a James Knowles corner rebounded back off the Crues’ upright.

Jude Winchester’s shot was blocked but it was a first-half in which the Crues struggled to create chances.

Two minutes after the restart, Heatley’s drive from a tight angle flashed wide. Lecky cut an embarrassed figure when he wasted a golden chance by scooping the ball high over the bar but, on 56 minutes, Heatley outfoxed Magee after picking up Josh Robinson’s pass and the winger finished with conviction past Declan Dunne.

Two minutes later, Lowry’s cross found Lecky and this time the striker kept his composure, chested the ball down and managed to squeeze his attempt beyond the keeper.

The Swifts’ afternoon took another depressing turn when Magee was sent off for a second booking for a foul on Heatley in the 77th minute.

Dunne then foiled the lively Heatley to prevent further damage but the home win was secured.

Swifts boss Dean Shiels commented: “Individually, a lot of our players didn’t deserve to lose, they worked hard and gave everything to the team.

“Dean (Curry) has quality, he can play in different positions. We have played lots of the season with four or five defenders injured and Dean has been one of them. It is good to have Dean back.

“We have Larne up next and it’s tough with three games in six days, Crues, Larne and then Newry. We will need to rotate the squad and be clever with team selection.

“Every game you are fighting and scrapping for every point. I can’t fault the players’ effort and commitment. They stuck together, they were honest and hard working. We will need that attitude for the rest of the campaign.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 6, Burns 7 (McKeown 83 6), Robinson 7, Lowry 7, Lecky 7 (Ebbe 69 6), Forsythe 7, O’Rourke 6 (Stewart 83 6), Winchester 7, Thompson 6 (Caddell 69 6), Heatley 8, Clarke 6 (Weir 69 6). Unused subs:Murphy, Boyd.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS:Dunne 6, Coyle 5 (Walsh 53 6), Marron 6, Knowles 7, Campbell 6 (O’Kane 79 6), Curry 5 (Scott 79 6), Ruddy 6, McGee 5, Jenkins 5 (O’Connor 69 6), Animasashun 6, Bruna 5 (McCready 69 6). Unused subs:Nelson, Moore.

Referee: Declan Hassan (Limavady) 8