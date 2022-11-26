Stephen Baxter salutes Declan Caddell as he comes out of retirement to help Crusaders secure at battling draw against Linfield

Linfield 0 Crusaders 0

Stephen Baxter last night saluted midfielder Declan Caddell, who came out of retirement to help Crusaders nick a battling point against Linfield at Windsor Park.

Caddell hung up the boots at the end of last season to take on the role of Academy Director at Seaview but, because of a chronic injury pile-up, the 34-year-old was back in business against the Danske Bank Premiership Champions.

It was not a game that will live long in the memory.

There was plenty of endeavour, passion and crunching tackles — Caddell required merely seven minutes to pick up a yellow card — but precious little flair, quality or genuine class.

Indeed, Baxter and his opposite number David Healy were counting the cost in the aftermath because their extensive casualty lists grew even further.

Even though he was away from first team action for four months, Caddell showed he had lost none of his guile or enthusiasm in the middle of the park.

“I’d think we’d see him a bit more in the coming month,” beamed Baxter.

“We’ll have to see what the next few days bring us, but I’d definitely think coming into this busy spell that Declan will be involved, provided everything goes well for him and he’s up for the challenge.

“It’s needs-must situation at the moment. This wasn’t something we sat down and planned in terms of when we were going to bring him back. It’s difficult to step into and game at that level, the pace and the intensity was terrific.

“When he flew into his first tackle, I thought ‘what have I done here?’.

“Seriously, I told him last Thursday night I was giving him three nights training because we really needed him. I knew we were two injuries away from disaster, so he had a week-and-a-half to get fit, but he was terrific.”

Baxter couldn’t believe his luck when he first lost Robbie Weir and then Daniel Larmour to hamstring problems.

“It was a disaster,” he added. “Gary Thompson, who hasn’t played football for a year and is probably two months away from being fully fit, played at full-back and was tremendous.

“Even before kick-off, Jude Winchester pulled his back and had to come out of the side. All of a sudden, we were playing people all over the place and out of position.

“I thought our second-half performance was amazing to a man. Philip Lowry had to go into centre-back, you’d have thought he played there all his days.”

Linfield’s Robbie McDaid had two big first-half chances to shoot his team into the lead, rolling the first one wide with only Jonny Tuffey to beat, then blasting past the post, again when confronted by the veteran shot-stopper.

At the other end, the diminutive Paul Heatley tested Chris Johns with a blistering effort on 33 minutes, then the little striker fired over a great cross that was met by Adam Lecky, but his flick header flashed wide.

Although they were under the cosh after the restart, the Crues had the two best chances with Billy Joe Burns’ shot hoofed off the line by Cammy Palmer before substitute Jordan Owens directed a Ross Clarke cross past the post.

Blues chief Healy admitted his side didn’t do enough to win the instantly forgettable tussle, but also took aim at the state of the surface at the international stadium.

He said: “The pitch is horrific, and people should be embarrassed that that is the pitch at our national stadium. I slipped as soon as I walked onto it.

“Quite frankly, the people who maintain that pitch should be hiding, because it is disgraceful.

“People will watch from afar asking ‘what the hell is that cabbage patch all about?’. I haven’t seen a pitch that bad in a long time. It’s there for everybody to see but that’s not an excuse for how my team played. It was a dreadful game.”

LINFIELD: Johns 6, Finlayson 7 (Pepper, 70 mins, 5), Roscoe 7, Callacher 7, M Clarke 6, Shields 6, Mulgrew 8, Palmer 7, Fallon 6 (Devine, 17 mins, 6), McKee 6 (McStravick, 76 mins, 5), McDaid 5. Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, McGann, Doherty.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 6, Weir 6 (Caddell, 32 mins, 7), Burns 7, Larmour 6 (McMurray, 45 mins, 6), O’Rourke 7, Thompson 7, Snelgrove 6 (Owens, 70 mins, 5), Lowry 7, R Clarke 6, Lecky 7 (Ebbe, 70 mins, 5), Heatley 7. Unused subs: Murphy, Steele.

REFEREE: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey) 7.