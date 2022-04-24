Stephen Ferris leads tributes to ‘genuine fella’ Pedrie Wannenburg after former Ulster team-mate dies aged just 41

Ulster great Stephen Ferris led the tributes to former team-mate and Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg following his death in a car accident in Houston, Texas.

The accident was a multi-vehicle incident which followed a high-speed police chase of a teenage suspect. Wannenburg’s car was struck at an intersection by the vehicle which was driven by the suspect.

The 41-year-old’s wife Evette, son Francois and daughter Isabelle were also in the car though they survived the incident. Wannenburg’s son underwent surgery after being airlifted from the scene.

“It’s so tragic and my thoughts are with his wife and children,” said Ferris.

“He was such really good company and we hit it off straightaway when he came to Ulster. We played a bit of golf together and he was a really good and genuine fella.

“He was a very durable player and was such a really good team man. I remember us rooming together in Biarritz not long after he arrived and him teaching me Afrikaans phrases which I still have and use any time I meet someone who speaks it.

“Actually, I’d met him before that when playing for Ireland against the Barbarians in Gloucester. I remember he was playing for the Bulls at that stage and me saying to him afterwards that he should come to Ulster.

“He laughed it off and gave me a big hug and then, as it happened, a couple of years later he was here.”

Wannenburg played 54 times for Ulster between 2010 and 2012, with the 20-times capped Springbok back row playing in the Heineken Cup final in his final game for the province.

After leaving Belfast a decade ago, the Nelspruit man spent four years in France with Castres and Oyonnax prior to moving to the United States.

He was still involved in the game and had been coaching Austin Elite in Major League Rugby.

A statement issued on Ulster’s official Twitter account stated: “Ulster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former flanker, Pedrie Wannenburg following a car crash in Texas. The Springbok played a major role in Ulster’s Heineken Cup and Pro12 campaigns.”