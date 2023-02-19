Stephen Wright wins a tight battle to secure Kirkistown Stages Rally success

Stephen Wright was delighted to pick up victory in the Kirkistown Stages Rally

Stephen Wright staved off a sustained, late charge by Jonathan Greer to emerge victorious at yesterday’s Kirkistown Stages Rally — the first round of the Northern Ireland Rally Championship.

In changeable conditions where tyre choice proved crucial, Wright just had the edge over reigning champion Greer at the County Down venue to arrive home a tenth of a second in front of him.

Wright started the single venue meeting by recording the quickest time on the opening stage before keeping his Ford Fiesta in the ballpark over the remaining five tests.

A winner-takes-all scenario was created by Greer at the end of the penultimate run as he slashed the deficit aboard his Citroen C3 Rally2 supermini to 1.2 seconds to ramp up the pressure in spite of his Class 10 car being lower powered in comparison to those crews in and around him.

Wright held his nerve and kept it neat and tidy over the closing 4.4 miles to end his barren spell in the competition that stretched back to the same venue in of 2020.

“I can’t believe it — I did everything I could on the last stage,” said a delighted Wright. “We’re thrilled to take the win after such a tight battle and it’s satisfying when the margins are so fine. The car was great and Ger (Conway, co-driver) kept things calm.

“The track was in great condition and the mixed weather kept everyone on their toes. A big thanks to the organisers, marshals and volunteers for braving the elements.”

Despite not securing the win at Kirkistown, Greer’s title defence got off to the perfect start; with Wright choosing not to register for the Championship, he netted maximum points for his troubles.

Behind the main two, almost 31 seconds off first in third, was Aaron McLaughlin. His pursuit of a podium result was helped when Derek McGarrity’s Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 developed a fuel-related misfire midway through.

With the problem proving incurable at service in between runs, it pushed him down two positions to fifth at the end. Another beneficiary was Gareth Gilchrist as he nipped into fourth.

After a slow start, Jason Black steered his rear-wheel-drive Toyota Starlet to Modified win from the husband and wife duo of James and Heather Kennedy (Ford Escort).

Results: 1 Stephen Wright/Ger Conway (Ford Fiesta R5) 25m 55.7s; 2 Jonathan Greer/Brian Crawford (Citroen C3 Rally2) +0.1s; 3 Aaron McLaughlin/Darren Curran (Ford Fiesta R5); 4 Gareth Sayers/Gareth Gilchrist (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 5 Derek McGarrity/Graham Henderson (VW Polo GTI R5); 6 Stuart Biggerstaff/Anthony Nestor (Ford Fiesta R5); 7 Joseph McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 8 Jason Dickson/Shane Byrne (Ford Fiesta R5); 9 Darren Gass/Sam Hutchinson (Citroen C3 Rally2); 10 Michael McGarrity/Damian Garvey (Skoda Fabia R5).