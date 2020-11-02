Steve Lomas accepts he may never manage again after seven years out despite success at St Johnstone

Former Northern Ireland skipper Steve Lomas believes the chance to return to management may have passed him by.

Lomas was a huge success while in charge of St Johnstone, leading them to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership and into Europe before taking over at Millwall in 2013 - but, being an ex-West Ham hero, it was a case of going into the Lions' den!

With a team drastically out of form and funds limited for buying players, results didn't improve the way Lomas had hoped and he was sacked after just six months.

Since then he has been linked with various jobs, including at Coleraine and Glentoran, but to no avail. Still only 46, Lomas, a respected Premier League player for 15 years, says: "I think I've been out of it too long. There have been times I have been disappointed not to have got back in when you look at what I did at St Johnstone.

"I left Tommy Wright a magnificent team which, to be fair, he did well with. I went to Millwall and, to be honest, it was a car crash. I took over a club that was struggling and I had no money to turn it around.

"I felt I was doing the right thing not demanding money at Millwall and, in the end, it was just bad timing. I should have waited another six months and maybe gone somewhere else.

"The longer you are out of it, you maybe don't push as hard to get back into it. If something came up I would be interested but we will have to wait and see."

In his playing career, Lomas made 45 international appearances and remains the only Northern Ireland player to have scored a winning goal against Slovakia.

However, he is hoping that changes when the sides meet in the Euro 2020 play-off final at Windsor Park on November 12.

Captain of the team in Lawrie McMenemy's first match in charge in 1998, Lomas smashed in a brilliant left foot drive in a powerful performance from midfield.

Since then, Northern Ireland have failed to defeat the Slovakians in three attempts but the ex-Manchester City and West Ham hero feels modern day skipper Steven Davis can help change that later this month.

With the Rangers star set to extend his own caps record and make his 123rd appearance at international level, Lomas told Sunday Life Sport: "Steven has been a fantastic servant for the country. To play that many games is incredible. I always say you don't retire from international football, international football retires you, and for Steven to still be going strong tells you a lot about him.

"I think it has helped him going to Scotland to play for Rangers. He takes care of himself and there is no reason why he can't forge on. It's not like we are overflowing with his type of midfielder and he is still hugely important to the side.

"There won't be a packed house at Windsor so the game won't be as frantic as normal, so his usual calmness may not be required as much, but his experience will be essential in managing the game. I don't think there will be many goals and I feel it will be tight, but hopefully we can get the first and players like Davo can help manage it out."

Lomas insists that two other influential figures at Windsor will be versatile Leeds United star Stuart Dallas and Leicester defender Jonny Evans.

When Dallas was at Crusaders, before his move to Brentford, Lomas picked out the 'Cookstown Cafu' on Sky Sports as a talent who could make it across the water - and he's been proven spectacularly right.

"Tell Stuarty I'm still waiting for my finder's fee," jokes Lomas.

"I did a game with Sky when he was at Crusaders and he was fantastic and I said that if I was a League One or League Two manager, I'd be looking to sign him.

"After going to Brentford and then on to Leeds, he has flourished. Stuart's all round game has come on so much and his football brain is why he can play in so many positions.

"I played in different positions myself and to do it you have to know the game. I knew he could make it across the water because when he played wide for Crusaders he could go inside and go outside which is rare for a wide player with pace because normally they are one trick ponies who if they can't beat someone on the outside, they struggle with variation.

"But Stuart had that variation as a young player and now he has gone on to be an even better full-back. That position suits him because he sees the game in front of him, and with his pace and energy, he has been a revelation for club and country in the last few years and has become a hugely important player for Northern Ireland.

"So is Jonny Evans. I'm praying he is fit for the Slovakia game because for me he is irreplaceable. You have seen when he isn't playing the influence Jonny has on the team. Fingers crossed he will be fit. That will be vital for the play-off."