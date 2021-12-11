Steven Ward can take heart from brave display in Kazakhstan as Kamshybek Kunkabayev takes win

Steven Ward’s brave bid to upset the odds in Kazakhstan came to a rather unsatisfactory end as he lost out to Olympic bronze medallist Kamshybek Kunkabayev on a technical decision.

Ward entered this fight as a huge underdog but acquitted himself well and despite being dropped with a body shot in the fifth, looked fairly comfortable.

But he was nevertheless being out-boxed by the Kazakh, who had built a commanding lead when an accidental elbow opened a gash on Ward’s head and referee Baurzhan Iskakov decided to end the contest at 1:05 of the seventh with Kunkabayev 60-53 ahead on all three cards.

It was a rather quiet opener with both men trying to establish the jab, but Kunkabayev was finding the range a bit better out of his southpaw stance.

Ward was pawing with the jab off the back foot and had some success with his right, but much less regularly than his opponent who was finding a home with hard lefts.

Ward was taking the heavy fire well until he fell short with a right in the fifth and was countered with a left to the body that had him down briefly.

He rose and retaliated with a decent right, but Kunkabayev enjoyed a good sixth before the fight ended on that accidental clash to Ward’s frustration, but he will take great heart from his effort despite falling to a second career loss.