Stewartstown Harps through to All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final after extra-time thriller with Clifden

Stewartstown Harps secured their place in the Final of the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship when they held firm in extra-time to overcome the challenge of Galway and Connacht champions Clifden by 1-4 to 1-9 in yesterday’s absorbing Semi-Final.

It was Clifden who held the advantage in the first-half thanks mainly to a 19th minute goal from John O’Brien which eased his side into a 1-2 to 0-2 lead.

With Ger Gibbons and Padraig Costello also accurate, Clifden looked as if they might hold sway but points from Gerard O’Neill and Tiernan Rush ensured that the Ulster side remained just one point adrift at the interval (1-2 to 0-4).

With Clifden becoming rather more reliant on the free-taking of Gibbons, Harps held on and it was a Gareth Devlin point that helped to keep them afloat with the sides deadlocked at 1-6 to 0-9 at the final whistle.

And it was Devlin who proved the real hero when he drilled in an extra-time goal that sent the Harps into overdrive as they clung on for a 1-14 to 1-9 win .

They will now meet Kerry and Munster champions Fossa — David Clifford and all — in the All-Ireland Final. Fossa beat Leinster champions Castletown by 3-14 to 0-11 in yesterday’s other Semi-Final.