Striker Lee Bonis would be a hit with Northern Ireland, says Larne pal Paul O’Neill

Bonis has been in blistering form for Larne this season, scoring and creating goals galore and helping the Inver Park outfit to the top of the Premiership table with just eight matches remaining.

Northern Ireland boss O’Neill will this Tuesday name his panel of players for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers with San Marino and Finland.

Larne’s O’Neill said: “100%, Lee should be considered for the international squad. I think he has 16 goals and 16 assists this season so that’s 32 goal contributions.

“The Northern Ireland team needs goals and if you are looking across the League, you are looking at the likes of Lee and Matthew Shevlin at Coleraine.

“Before moving to Larne, I knew Lee from the Northern Ireland Under-21 camps and he is one of the few out and out centre-forwards in the League. His all-round hold-up play has improved in recent years and he has been a big player for us.

“There was a stage earlier in the season when we were scoring every week and, if not, I was setting him up or he was setting me up.

“That was a period where everything we touched kind of went into the net and it was brilliant. To be honest, we then had a dry patch but recently Lee has been back scoring and thankfully last weekend I got back scoring and hopefully we can continue that because we are coming to the crucial part of the season and we are going to have to score goals to win games.”

Bonis has been linked with a move to English football this season. O’Neill has been there too in the past.

“I’ve always wanted to play at the highest level possible and it would be great to move across the water or make it into the senior international squad but my focus right now is doing the best I can for Larne,” says O’Neill.