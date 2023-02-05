Struggling Tyrone need to implement a clear structure to get back on track, says Kyle Coney

Kyle Coney believes Tyrone's players are not hitting the heights seen during his playing days

It’s quite some time since the Tyrone defence conceded 6-22 across two consecutive matches.

Down through the years, the Red Hands’ defensive mechanism has been known for its meanness and frugality. Yet the team will go into today’s intriguing Allianz League Division One assignment against Donegal at Healy Park, Omagh (2pm) knowing that unless they erect the barricades, their reputation could be further dismantled.

In yielding 3-11 to Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup Final, Tyrone had no answer to their opponents’ flamboyant counter-attacking style while in conceding a similar total to Roscommon in last Sunday’s opening League encounter, their defence was not so much brittle as extremely vulnerable.

And this has spawned a mixture of surprise, disappointment and indeed anxiety within the county.

Kyle Coney called time on his inter-county career with Tyrone two years ago but follows the team’s fortunes with an intensity that borders on the overpowering. Right now, he is desperately keen to see the tide turn for the Red Hands outfit.

“Tyrone have surely suffered defeats in the past but normally when this occurs the players invariably bounce back and bring their aggression, tightness in defence and ability to win turnovers into play but right now it’s difficult to see this happening,” muses Coney.

“The side is generally always capable of putting opponents under a serious amount of pressure but this definitely did not happen over the past two games. I have a feeling that the alarm bells are sounding in the Tyrone camp at the moment.”

Coney certainly pulls no punches in his assessment of the current side.

“When they won the All-Ireland title in 2021, Tyrone had players like Conor McKenna, Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary playing out of their skins but right now the team formation is maybe not what it should be,” insists Coney.

“I believe that Darragh Canavan, Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry would form a very good inside line. I feel they should be played high up the field with the midfield and half-forwards their supply chain. I think this could prove a recipe for getting scores and keeping a strong press on opponents.

“Let’s be honest, a lot of the ground work leading up to the All-Ireland title in 2021 had been done by Mickey Harte, that’s common knowledge.”

The Ardboe clubman believes that Tyrone are not quite adhering to a settled pattern of play just now and this is leading to possession being squandered and chances being missed.

“I think the team needs to identify a clear structure of play and go with this. And this is applicable to both defence and attack. We all knew over the years that Mickey Harte had a game plan which was to defend in numbers and attack quickly. In this respect, though, I think we’re caught between a rock and a hard place right now.

While the Tyrone management duo of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan have had plenty to mull over, their fervent hope must be that Padraig Hampsey and Michael McKernan will help to prop up the defence more forcefully and that their attack will function more smoothly than of late.

In eclipsing Kerry by one point last weekend, Donegal not only ended the lean spell they had endured since the start of the month but created a spark that could morph into a flame of hope if they should come out on top again.