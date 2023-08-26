Stuart King hails David Healy after his Carrick Rangers side pick Linfield’s pocket for draw

Linfield 3 Carrick Rangers 3

Under-fire Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King doffed his cap in the direction of David Healy after picking the pocket of the former Northern Ireland star at Windsor Park yesterday.

Following their nine-goal drubbing by Crusaders in midweek, King had the task of picking his boys off the canvas for their visit to the lion’s den – but what a job he did.

In a pulsating, entertaining and, at times a madcap Sports Direct Premiership encounter, Rangers went toe-to-toe with Linfield and almost did the unthinkable – leave with three points.

But no-one could deny them the point they so richly deserved. King and his men were given a standing ovation from the loyal pocket of fans at the finish.

Striker Danny Purkis, signed in the summer from Glentoran, bagged a delicious double after David Cushley had shot the visitors into an early lead with a thunderbolt.

Healy’s men recovered and levelled through Chris Shields’ spot kick before taking the lead on two occasions, courtesy of goals from Matthew Clarke and Ben Hall.

But gutsy Carrick were in no mood to throw in the towel, and it was left to that man Purkis to display his predatory instincts, heading home a cross from Nedas Maciulaitis with nine minutes left on the clock.

“What a performance, we were outstanding,” gushed King. “I’m so proud of those boys.

“I took a lot of flak... the players took a lot of flak after our result at Seaview on Tuesday, but what a reaction. I’m absolutely buzzing with the display.

“I was hurt, I hadn’t slept for days after it. But the first person to ring me on Wednesday morning was David Healy. Yes, we played together at Preston and we are friends, but I tell you what, it shows the class of the man.

“He knew he was playing us a few days later, but he still took time out to make contact.

“Other managers texted me and messaged me, David was the first person to lift the telephone at 7.45am on Wednesday morning, fair play to him and I really appreciated it."

King admitted he took the decision ‘have a go’ at the Blues. Incredibly, it’s the first time Carrick have scored twice in a League game at Windsor Park – and the first time since 1983 they scored three, which was back in the old Ulster Cup.

“I don’t think many teams will come to Windsor Park and play three centre-forwards, especially after being beaten by nine goals in their previous game,” he added.

“We were brave, we had a game plan which worked a treat. I genuinely thought going forward we were a real threat, especially Danny up front, they couldn't handle him.

“We only took eight points against the top six teams last year, we already have four from three games against the top six, so that's progress.”

Healy was left with more questions than answers following a traumatic 90 minutes.

“It was disappointing. We had a lot possession, but were never dominant with it,” said Healy. “We gave up a poor first goal, and an even worse second one.

“The players were warned all week about a reaction from Carrick after what happened to them at Seaview. They were told to beware of the wounded animal.

“Everyone thought what a nightmare for Carrick as they must now go to Windsor after a nine-goal hammering. But I’m sure Carrick were thinking there is probably no better place to go to put things right.

“The warnings were there all week, absolutely. We were nowhere near it. If we are going to be anywhere near where we want to be this year, in terms of the top end of the table, performances like that need to be few and far between.

“We were all fired up for the game, but we found a way of how not to win it. It was frustrating and disappointing.”

LINFIELD: Johns 6, Finlayson 6, Shields 6, Scott 6 (Annett 87), Millar 7, McClean 6 (Mulgrew 71), Cooper 6, Hall 6, Clarke 6, McKee 6, Robertson 5 (McBrien 71).

Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, McKay, Archer.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning 6, Forsythe 6, Surgenor 6, Cushley 6 (Buchanan-Rolleston 68), Allen 6 (McGuckin 83), Maciulaitis 6 (Montgomery 92), Andrews 6, Crowe 7, Reece Glendinning 7, Purkis 8, Tilney 6.

Unused subs: McCauley, Stewart, Watson, O’Prey.

Referee: Andrew Davey 7