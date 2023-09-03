Stuart King says David Cushley is still vital for Carrick Rangers

It was no surprise that David Cushley blasted home the stoppage time penalty which gave Carrick Rangers all three points against Dungannon Swifts on Friday night, the big story was that he was on the field after 90 minutes to take it.

Cushley may be the Carrick skipper but the 34-year-old rarely lasts the full distance these days — and was taken off immediately after converting the spot kick — but it was a case of needs must for boss Stuart King.

“Andy Mitchell is injured, Josh Andrews has been very good but he is just a kid and Kyle Cherry is just back from suspension, so we were quite light in midfield,” said King.

“But Cush is a leader. He may not be as mobile as he once was — and that’s not being disrespectful — but he gives me every last ounce and you know his quality when he gets in the final third with his shots and his goals. He has been outstanding since he came to this football club and he is huge for me.”

His winning goal was no more than Carrick deserved, as Dungannon manager Rodney McAree acknowledged, and King was delighted with his team’s performance, despite having to rely on a Caolan Mallon own goal in the first half for their opening strike.

“Apart from the last 15 minutes of the first-half when they got their equaliser, I thought we were outstanding. I actually thought we were wasteful up front but I have to say their goalkeeper was the man of the match by a country mile.”

McAree was left trying to work out how his players can pick up points against Champions Larne and Coleraine yet perform so tamely against Loughgall and now Carrick.

“We have played two games against teams who are likely to be in the bottom six, and have come out of them with two 2-1 defeats,” he said.

“With a little bit more grit, more determination and fight, I thought we could have got something out of them because we showed what we are capable of in the other games.”