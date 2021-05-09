Summer football edges ever closer as Linfield agree to push for calendar switch at AGM

Linfield have rubber-stamped their push for a switch to summer football after the club's position was accepted by members at their Annual General Meeting on Friday night.

And the model they would like to see implemented in two years' time is a start to the domestic campaign in either April or May, with the season finishing in January of the following year.

The south Belfast club will now let NIFL know of their position and anticipate a decision on a potential seasonal switch sooner rather than later, according to Chairman Roy McGivern.

"We held our AGM via Zoom on Friday night, during which we put it to our members that, after due consideration, our preferred model for a seasonal switch is April/May to January," McGivern told Sunday Life.

"Two hundred and fifty two members logged on, the meeting worked well and there was no opposition to the club's preferred model, and we will now advise NIFL of our position.

"There are pros and cons for various models but for us, April/May to January works best because we would have the benefits of better weather, better preparation for European participation and we would keep the big holiday fixture, the traditional Boxing Day derby.

"It's up to other clubs to put forward their ideas to NIFL and I'd anticipate we will hear some news from NIFL fairly quickly.

"I know NIFL has set up a working group to look into the matter as it is chaired by (Linfield Trustee) Jack Grundie.

"My understanding is that this group will speak to all the clubs to get their views then put forward a recommendation to the NIFL board, and I would expect that recommendation will come sooner rather than later.

"If the recommendation is that we move to a summer season, we might be looking at next season as a 'transitional' season in preparation for a change the following year, 2022-23. Next season would have to finish early enough to allow for a summer switch, but it is doable."

NIFL Chairman Gerard Lawlor said: "The issue of a seasonality switch was raised at the last NIFL Premiership meeting by Glentoran and a working group was set up to look into it. The new group hasn't met yet, but we are looking at the issue.

"The NIFL Premier League runs the competition (League) under the auspices of the NIFL board, so if a decision was taken by clubs to switch it would have to be approved by the board."