Sunday Life Fantasy Football returns for 2023/24 – here’s how to get involved!

You’ve demonstrated admirable patience as managers up and down the land assembled their squads for the season ahead — and now it’s your turn.

We’ve once again teamed up with our friends and BetMcLean to deliver the return of our hugely popular Fantasy Football competition, offering you the opportunity to land major cash prizes by demonstrating your knowledge of the Sports Direct Premiership.

In addition to dishing out £2,500 to the overall winner, our runner-up will pocket a welcome £500 and the boss in third place will earn £100 — the same amount we’ll be sending in the direction of the manager whose team accummulates the most points in any given month.

Having allowed you to spread your wings with greater flexibility in formation the last few seasons, we’re retaining the option for you to go 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 4-5-1, 5-3-2, 5-4-1 or 3-4-3 — which means you have some big decisions to make over where you think there are most points to be won.

Another recent change we’re sticking with is the option to amend your team as the campaign progresses, meaning you’re not necessarily stuck with the same XI until the January Transfer Window opens.

Between now and December 31, you can welcome three replacements any time you like.

You can make all three changes at once or if you’d prefer to be a bit more methodical, opt for one every few weeks until January comes alonge.

The only thing you must be aware of is that any new recruits cannot tip your wage bill over the £3,500 budget we’re setting — and your team must still conform to the rule that restricts you to one representative per club.

Don’t forget your assistant manager could be a valuable mine for a consistent points return, so be sure to choose wisely.

Entries will be accepted via email only (slfantasyfootball@sundaylife.co.uk) and must be received before kick-off in the League’s opening match between Coleraine and Ballymena United, meaning you’ve got until 7.45pm this Friday, August 4 to get involved.