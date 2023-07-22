Sunday strife as Linfield and Cliftonville cannot agree date for opening day fixture

Linfield and Cliftonville are on collision course over their opening day fixture in the Irish Premiership, with the Reds unwilling to move the game to Sunday August 6.

The Blues feel there could be an element of 'payback' because they voted against a rule to open up Sunday football at the Irish FA's AGM recently.

The match between the two Belfast clubs was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5 and was set to be the highlight of the opening weekend of the new Irish League season.

But with David Healy’s side reaching the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League and playing in that competition on Thursday August 3, the encounter with Jim Magilton’s men is set to be pushed back.

Linfield want the fixture to be moved to Sunday, August 6, however Cliftonville are against that idea. The Reds have key players suspended for the first match of the season and the Blues fear this could be a deciding factor.

“We found out on Friday that Cliftonville are unwilling to move the opening day fixture for their own reasons," said Linfield chairman Roy McGivern.

“I believe Cliftonville have two players suspended and it is disappointing from our perspective, particularly for our supporters.

“Linfield versus Cliftonville on the opening weekend of the new Premiership season is a very attractive fixture and it would be very disappointing if we were not able to play it that weekend.

“We had great co-operation last season from three clubs – Portadown, Carrick Rangers and Newry City – when we were playing in Europe on a Thursday night before League games.

“All three clubs were happy to move fixtures to a Sunday to help us with our fixtures in Europe and we were very grateful for their support.”

Sunday Life Sport has spoken to both clubs and, as of the time of this story’s publication, no decision has been made about the clash, but discussions are ongoing.

“We have not been notified by NIFL of any postponement”, said a Solitude spokesperson.

“As things stand, the game is still scheduled for the Saturday (August 5) at 5.30pm.

“We have received correspondence from Linfield, which we are considering.”

The irony here is that at last month’s Irish FA AGM, Linfield voted against the defeated Northern Ireland Football League proposal which would have allowed them to force through the Sunday fixture for the Cliftonville encounter.

At the AGM, NIFL put forward a motion to amend the current regulation that states “no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so” to include the caveat “this regulation shall not apply to matches played under the auspices of the Northern Ireland Football League”.

Had the proposal passed it would have meant that Sunday games could have taken place without the agreement of both clubs involved but, by an overwhelming majority – 104 to 27 – IFA members, including Linfield, voted against the proposal.

It meant that for Sunday games to take place, agreement is still required by both clubs.

Linfield chairman McGivern was one of a number of club officials to speak at the IFA AGM on the Sunday issue, declaring that his club were also against the change and that the ‘current rule was fit for purpose’.

“Maybe some people are looking for payback, I'm not sure, but it would be disappointing if that was the case,” said McGivern.

“We are not opposed to Sunday football, especially with us playing in Europe, and we will continue to work towards finding a resolution.”

Another option explored for the Blues v Reds League meeting was Monday, August 7 but it is understood NIFL have ruled out that date as they don’t want a clash with the Premiership game between champions Larne and Dungannon Swifts at Inver Park, which is being screened live that evening by Sky Sports.

Last season, because of their European adventures, Linfield were left playing catch up in the League and they don’t want to go down that road again as they attempt to regain the title.

Crusaders are another club who voted against changing the Sunday ruling at the IFA AGM, and are also involved in Europe on Thursday August 5.

The Crues are scheduled to play Carrick Rangers on Saturday August 5 and are understood to be in dialogue with Carrick about changing the date of the fixture.

The Shore Road club would favour playing on the Monday night but may face resistance from NIFL because of the Larne v Dungannon game on Sky the same night.

NIFL had planned a footballing bonanza on opening weekend with live televised games on Friday night (Coleraine v Ballymena United), Saturday evening (Linfield v Cliftonville) and Monday night (Larne v Swifts).

It remains to be seen if their plans come to fruition.