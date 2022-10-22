Table-toppers Larne send title message with demolition of champions Linfield, but Tiernan Lynch says it’s just another three points

Linfield 2 Larne 4

High-flying Larne sent out a message of title intent with this demolition of Linfield at Windsor Park – but ice-cold boss Tiernan Lynch admitted it was merely “another three points”.

The Danske Bank Premiership table-toppers produced a performance of pace and power, garnished with flashes of sheer brilliance — and some ruthless finishing.

Goals from Ben Doherty, Paul O’Neill, Lee Bonis and Leroy Millar made it another day of misery for David Healy’s Linfield, whose title defence is now hanging by a thread.

Even at this relatively early stage of the campaign, they find themselves a whopping 10 points adrift of yesterday’s visitors.

Lynch’s only disappointment was his team conceded two goals but, even though the Blues hit back with strikes from Cammy Palmer and substitute Ethan Devine, they were second best all afternoon and never looked like salvaging anything from the game.

“You must be pleased, coming to Windsor Park and getting three points,” said Lynch, keen to play down the significance of the victory.

“We done some good things, but there were things we’ll look back at over the weekend and revisit come Monday morning.

“Our game plan for long periods was very good. There were little spells where Linfield had their humps up, but we defended solidly. The only downside was conceding two goals — the boys were disappointed with that.”

Lynch believes there is a new resolve wafting through the camp this season

He added: “It all starts with pulling the shirt over your head and making sure you give 100 per cent. The old cliché of 99.9 is not good enough. That is always our starting point.

“I don’t think anyone could argue with the team’s work ethic. There has been a lot of talk about Linfield being fragile after recent performances and where their season is going, I think that is all nonsense.

“They have good players, and they have a good manager — they are serial winners. Anyone who writes Linfield off, do it at their peril. We normally try to focus on ourselves, and our job was stopping the things they are good at. For long periods, we did that.

“People will say what they want in terms of our performance but, for us, it’s just another three points. We are sitting top, so the media will start talking, making statements and writing their own headlines.

“For us, it’s three points and we move on. Linfield know all about that, because they have been doing it for years — three points, three points, three points.

“We’ll have no problem keeping the boys grounded, nothing will change. We’ll do our analysis on the game and it will be parked, then we will concentrate on Glentoran, who are next up.”

Doherty shot Larne ahead from the penalty after only three minutes after Kirk Millar impeded Bonis. With the fans still celebrating, Millar surged forward before sending Bonis clear and his cut back was brilliantly finished by O’Neill.

Palmer shot the Blues back into it just before the break, finishing off a Millar cross, but then Larne upped the ante with Bonis converting a Jeff Hughes pass before Millar drilled home an assist from Doherty.

Even though Devine drilled in a late free-kick, by that stage most of the Linfield fans had already made their exit.

Blues boss Healy was in no mood to attempt to paper over the cracks.

“It was a horrible day,” he said.

“I don’t mind admitting I’m burning with annoyance, frustration and anger. I always hold up my hands — as manager, it’s my fault and performances and results are not what they should be.

“I’ve never had any reason to criticise individuals, but the players know they are short at the minute. The quality, effort and whatever else just hasn’t been there over the last number of weeks. We now need to regroup and refocus — and regain some sort of trust in everyone. We need to try to make subtle improvements going forward.

“They know they are under performing and it’s getting to the stage it’s getting out of hand. We need to get our act together.”

LINFIELD: Johns 6, Roscoe 6, Shields 6, Callacher 6, Millar 6 (Devine, 67 mins, 7), McClean 6 (A Clarke, 67 mins, 5), Cooper 6, M Clarke 6, Finlayson 6, Vertainen 6 (Mulgrew ,67 mins, 5), Palmer 6. Unused subs: Walsh, McDaid, McKee, Pepper.

LARNE: Ferguson 7, Want 7 (Scott, 79 mins, 6), Sule 7, Randall 7 (Hutchinson, 90 mins, 5), O’Neill 7, Bonis 7, Doherty 7, Donnelly 6 (Hughes, 20 mins, 7), Bolger 7, Millar 8, Cosgrove 7. Unused subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Kearns, Sloan.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey) 7.