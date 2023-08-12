Ten man Newry City stun Carrick Rangers
Carrick Rangers 0 Newry City 2
Lorcan Forde and Darragh Owens fired ten-man Newry City to victory over Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue this afternoon.
The visitors scored the two goals in 34 minutes, when they had a full compliment of eleven players.
Adam Carroll was sent off by Raymond Crangle four minutes after the restart for a second bookable offence.
Carrick pressed hard for goals thereafter but spurned chances and could not penetrate Newry's stubborn defence.