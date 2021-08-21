Terrific Tyrone book spot in All-Ireland minor final

Tyrone will play Meath in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Final following a comprehensive victory over Cork at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park in Offaly yesterday afternoon.

The Ulster champions were in control from start to finish and the margin of victory would have been greater but for the performance of Cork keeper Daniel Walsh, who made five outstanding saves over the course of the hour.

Despite playing against the wind, Tyrone dominated the first half to lead 0-10 to 0-3. They could have been further ahead only for Walsh denying Shea O’Hare from the penalty spot, one of three outstanding first-half saves.

Eoin McElholm opened the scoring in the third minute with a well-taken point before half-back Hugh Cunningham doubled their advantage from a free on the right wing. Hugh O’Connor then opened Cork’s account in the ninth minute from a free.

Ronan Cassidy knocked over a Tyrone free and the same player then added a good score from play before Gavin Potter was denied by Walsh.

Cormac Devlin and O’Connor swapped points before Walsh came to Cork’s rescue again, this time saving from Cassidy. McElholm then pushed Tyrone four clear before Potter was fouled for that penalty in the 20th minute.

O’Connor won a free which he converted himself but that proved to be Cork’s last score of the opening period. Tyrone midfielder Ruairi McHugh curled over a beauty before Cunningham converted another free. Tyrone were well on top at this stage and they had the final say of the half through Ronan Strain to leave them well in control.

O’Connor opened the second-half scoring for the Munster champions but any thoughts of a comeback were soon quashed. Half-time substitute Conor Owens pointed from a free as well as from play as Tyrone continued to dominate.

The superb McElholm added a couple of points with keeper Walsh saving twice from Cassidy.

Owens, Strain, McElholm and substitute Jack Martin all tagged on points as a rampant Tyrone kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Cork substitute Dylan Crowley bundled in a consolation goal but Tyrone responded through Cassidy and Martin on a day when they had eight different scorers.

Tyrone: N Robinson, M Rafferty, R Fox, C Kelly, H Cunningham (0-2, 2F), S O’Hare, M Mallon, R Donnelly, R McHugh (0-1), R Strain (0-2), C Devlin (0-1), G Potter, R Cassidy (0-5, 3F), P McCann, E McElholm (0-5). Subs: C Owens (0-4, 3F) for McCann, N Grimes for Potter, B Hampsey for Fox, J Martin (0-3) for Strain, B Hughes for O’Hare

Cork: D Walsh, D Twomey, S O’Connell, P O’Grady, S Copps, C Twomey, D O’Brien, M McSweeney, R O’Shaughnessy, J O’Neill, N Kelly, C Gillespie, L O’Herlihy, J O’Driscoll, H O’Connor (0-4, 3F). Subs: F Crowley for McSweeney, J Cunningham for Kelly, O Corcoran for O’Herlihy, D Crowley (1-1) for Gillespie, A Kelleher (0-1) for O’Brien

Referee: B Tiernan, Dublin