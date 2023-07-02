The 10 stars you won’t be able to take your eyes off in the Irish League this season

Every new season in the Irish League offers a stage for our best players young and old to perform on at the highest level in the land. Last year’s Premiership campaign was lit up by youngsters Sean Moore and Terry Devlin before they secured their big moves to West Ham and Portsmouth, respectively. Young guns Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine) and Ronan Hale (Cliftonville sparkled in front of goal, sharing the Golden Boot award with 29 goals apiece. Larne’s midfield general Leroy Millar claimed the Player of the Year award but was chased all the way by Crusaders’ seasoned midfielder, Philip Lowry, who scored an incredible 21 goals. With the start of the new season just a few weeks away, Stephen Looney picks out 10 players who will have fans out of their seats in appreciation.