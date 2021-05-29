'The best week of my life': Andy Waterworth reacts to final Linfield goal ahead of Gibson Cup presentation at Solitude

Cliftonville 1-2 Glentoran

Jubilant Linfield finally uncorked the champagne after getting their hands on the Danske Bank Premiership trophy at sunny Solitude.

It was the second and final part of a fantastic double success by David Healy’s boys. Although they won the Irish Cup last week – beating Larne in the final – the celebrations had to be put on ice along with the bubbly because there was important League business to attend to.

Healy’s braves had to avoid defeat at Coleraine on Tuesday night to ensure the Gibson Cup would take up residence at Windsor Park for another 12 months – they didn’t disappoint.

Not only was it their fourth title win in five years – and third on the bounce -- but it was a world record equaling 55th triumph, which put them level with the Scottish cousins Rangers.

Incredibly, it was the 25th time in the club’s proud history the double triumph was achieved.

It was just a pity the Linfield masses were not in north Belfast to witness the famous trophy being picked up by legendary skipper Jamie Mulgrew, although due to a kind gesture by Cliftonville, there were a small number of visiting personnel in attendance made up of players’ family, vice-presidents and club volunteers.

They joined the celebrations at the end with the players and backroom staff leading a chorus ‘Championees, Championees’. It was quite a surreal moment. No doubt the party went on for some time once they headed back across the City to a well-known hotel

And, to give it a real fairytale ending, striker Andy Waterworth got on the scoresheet in his final match in Linfield colours – you just couldn’t have written the script.

The 35-year-old striker may have missed the Irish Cup final because his wife Lisa was about to give birth to their baby daughter Mia Faith, but Waterworth wasn’t to be denied his big moment.

Fittingly Lisa and Mia were in the crowd to see him received a standing ovation from the Blues’ faithful when he was replaced minutes from the end.

“It’s been the best week of my life,” he admitted. “This club has been a fairytale for me. I had it in my mind that something would happen in terms of a goal. To have my family here is unbelievable.

“Matty Clarke said to me at half-time he would love to set one up (a goal) for me – he was as good as his word. It has to be the best week of my life. With the baby been born and Linfield winning the double, it couldn’t have worked out any better.

“I always knew it would be a sad day when I leave the club. Having said that, I couldn’t have picked a better ending. To be honest, that is one of the most favourite goals I’ve ever scored – it was special.

“I was just delighted to end my Linfield days with a goal in front of our fans. I’m gutted to be leaving but it’s now someone else’s time.”

Manager Healy admitted it was probably the sweetest of his four title wins, but it was tinged with mixed emotions as well because he knew it was a day that a number of Linfield stalwarts pulled on the blue shirt for the final time.

The club’s well documented plans to revert to a full-time model unfortunately didn’t sit well with Mark Stafford, Mark Haughey and Waterworth. They’ll certainly be wearing blue next season, but with another club.

Joel Cooper has settled his personal issues – off the pitch – and will resume his career with English side Oxford United, while Shayne Lavery will have a choice of clubs once the transfer merry-go-round gets into full swing.

“Those boys have been superstars for the football club,” said Healy. “It will be difficult replacing people like that. I’m grateful for the service, the dedication and the hard work they have put in down the years.

“They leave Linfield as legends, that’s for sure for the success they have all had. I’m so pleased for all of them. But we knew this day would come, so we have been working hard behind the scenes for the past 18 months or so to hopefully find suitable replacements.

“We are down the line with a few, so we’ll assess where we are over the next couple of weeks. Hopefully, we’ll be beefed up with some quality signings ahead of pre-season.”

The game itself was pretty much meaningless, with the Reds having one eye on Tuesday night’s Euro Conference League semi-final shootout with Crusaders.

Christy Manzinga shot the Blues into the lead before half-time, after Declan Dunne did superbly well to keep out a Waterworth shot. But the biggest cheer of the day was reserved for the veteran striker, who bagged his 190th goal for the Blues with 10 minutes left with the sweetest of touches.

The smile on this face at the end said it all . . .

CLIFTONVILLE: Dunne 7, O’Reilly 6, C Curran 6, R Curran 6 (Gormley 60), Foster 6 (Lowe 78), Doherty 6, Casey 6, McGuinness 6, Kearns 5 (McCrudden 46), O’Neill 6, Coffey 5.

Unused subs: McCarey, Donnelly, Hyland, Hale.

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Larkin 7 (Haughey 81), Newberry 7, Callacher 7, Waterworth 8 (Lavery 83), Manzinga 7, Stewart 6, Nasseri 6, Clarke 7, Mulgrew 7 (Stafford 81), Palmer 7.

Unused subs: Moore, Millar, Quinn, Cooper.

REFEREE: Ian McNabb 7.

MAN OF THE MATCH

You just couldn’t have written the script -- Andy Waterworth’s goal ended an amazing Linfield career.

MOVE OF THE MATCH

Mulgrew and Clarke combined on the left to create the chance for Waterworth, and his finish was deadly.

REFEREE WATCH

It was more like a pre-season friendly for Ian McNabb – and easy day in the north Belfast sunshine.